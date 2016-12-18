News By Tag
Hollywood filmmaker to screen new film at a Church on Christmas Eve
Al Gerschutz, an actor turned filmmaker, will be having a free screening of his holiday film on Christmas Eve. The film will be shown as a part of the community potluck at the Throop Unitarian Church.
The church holds an on-going food drive throughout the year, hands out free food to their neighborhood every week, and as well as helping build a community garden, they provide an entire apartment complex with daycare for struggling families.
The film entitled "Silent Night," tells the tale of an unhoused man who struggles to access two gifts that he has been given.
The film has been shown around Los Angeles, as well as a YouTube page set up for home viewing.
"Silent Night" stars Al Gerschutz, Ava Maria, and Matthew Leddy in a movie about an unhoused man who receives two cans of food from a couple during the holidays. The unhoused man(Al Gerschutz) wanders the streets of Los Angeles trying to find ways of opening those cans of food.
It is a silent film that is able to pass though any cultural barriers of language, and it speaks to the idea that the homeless community does not have a voice. In speaking with Al Gerschutz he has stated: "I hope to bring an end to the silence with this silent film."
The film viewing, conversation and potluck will be from 5:00pm until 6:00pm and a service service will follow. The Throop Unitarian Universalist Church is located at 300 S Los Robles Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101
For more information or to view the film please visit: https://m.youtube.com/
To donate or to learn more about the First Unitarian Church of Los Angeles visit: https://giving.uua.org/
