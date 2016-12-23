 
Jan. 8th Seattle Mariner's Scouts Coming to Inland Empire Region to Look for Talent

On Jan 8th Scouts for Seattle Mariner's will be coming to Murrieta Mesa High School to Search for local baseball talent along with college recruiters.
 
 
MURRIETA, Calif. - Dec. 23, 2016 - PRLog -- Community leaders, coaches, and former MLB players come together to welcome a Seattle Mariners (http://seattle.mariners.mlb.com/index.jsp?c_id=sea) Scout Team to Murrieta on January 8th, 2017.

The area scouts for the Seattle Mariners (http://seattle.mariners.mlb.com/), Gary Patchett, and his associate scout, Mishael Israel, chose Murrieta Mesa High School (http://www.murrieta.k12.ca.us/Domain/2117), 2016 CIF-SS Div. 1 Champion, as its home field. The combination of these two championship programs bring a new level of professionalism and expertise to baseball in the Inland Empire. "We are hoping to raise the level of play and awareness of the great talent in our area" said Mishael Israel. The Murrieta Mayor's office and Murrieta Chamber of Commerce are working with the team to build a reputable baseball program in the Inland Empire.

It's Bigger Than Sports (http://www.itsbiggerthansports.com/) is organizing a Community Baseball Day with local community leaders and coaches to bring together the baseball community in the Inland Empire. Local athletes will get an opportunity to participate in a prospect workout and baseball game attended by MLB Area Scouts and College Recruiters. A Youth Clinic, along with other activities including a visit from "Thunder" of the Lake Elsinore Storm Baseball (http://www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t103) program, will be offered at the event.

"I'm honored that It's Bigger Than Sports has the opportunity to work with the city of Murrieta to help organize this event. We have incredible baseball players in our region. It will be rewarding to see their talents recognized by the local community, college recruiters, and MLB Scouts" said Heath Thomas, Executive Director.

The Community Baseball Day prospect workout and game will take place on Sunday, January 8, 2017 from 10AM-4PMand will be held at Murrieta Mesa High School (http://www.murrieta.k12.ca.us/Domain/2117) - 24801 Monroe Ave, Murrieta, CA 92562.

Opening remarks will be delivered by 17-year MLB veteran, 7-time MLB All-star, and World Series Champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Reggie Smith.

The event is expected to bring a large number of athletes, scouts, college recruiters, and vendors, registering ahead of time is recommended for all participants. Donations are being accepted by the non-profit and will go to support the SOCAL Mariners scout team and Murrieta Mesa High School Baseball Program. To register or for more information, please visit  www.itsbiggerthansports.com.

About It's Bigger Than Sports

It's Bigger Than Sports (http://www.itsbiggerthansports.com/) is a Sports Development and Assistance Organization. Our mission is to build character into an athlete which strengthens family and impacts the community.

Heath Thomas, Executive Director

It's Bigger Than Sports

O:  (888) 212-SPORTS

URL: http://www.itsbiggerthansports.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ibtsports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Its-Bigger-Than-Sports-181853698900608/

Contact
HEATH THOMAS
888-212-7767
***@gmail.com
End
Page Updated Last on: Dec 23, 2016
