Jan. 8th Seattle Mariner's Scouts Coming to Inland Empire Region to Look for Talent
On Jan 8th Scouts for Seattle Mariner's will be coming to Murrieta Mesa High School to Search for local baseball talent along with college recruiters.
The area scouts for the Seattle Mariners (http://seattle.mariners.mlb.com/)
It's Bigger Than Sports (http://www.itsbiggerthansports.com/)
"I'm honored that It's Bigger Than Sports has the opportunity to work with the city of Murrieta to help organize this event. We have incredible baseball players in our region. It will be rewarding to see their talents recognized by the local community, college recruiters, and MLB Scouts" said Heath Thomas, Executive Director.
The Community Baseball Day prospect workout and game will take place on Sunday, January 8, 2017 from 10AM-4PMand will be held at Murrieta Mesa High School (http://www.murrieta.k12.ca.us/
Opening remarks will be delivered by 17-year MLB veteran, 7-time MLB All-star, and World Series Champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Reggie Smith.
The event is expected to bring a large number of athletes, scouts, college recruiters, and vendors, registering ahead of time is recommended for all participants. Donations are being accepted by the non-profit and will go to support the SOCAL Mariners scout team and Murrieta Mesa High School Baseball Program. To register or for more information, please visit www.itsbiggerthansports.com.
About It's Bigger Than Sports
It's Bigger Than Sports (http://www.itsbiggerthansports.com/)
Heath Thomas, Executive Director
It's Bigger Than Sports
O: (888) 212-SPORTS
URL: http://www.itsbiggerthansports.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
HEATH THOMAS
888-212-7767
***@gmail.com
End
