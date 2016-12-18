DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair Coming to Tampa on January 12

 
Activity at a DAV-RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair
LOVELAND, Ohio - Dec. 23, 2016 - PRLog -- DAV and RecruitMilitary will produce a Veterans Job Fair at Straz Center for the Performing Arts on January 12, 2017 for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and spouses.  The event is sponsored by USAA and will feature more than 44 Tampa-area employers.

"DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment," said President Peter Gudmundsson. "Just last year, 56.3% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a DAV RecruitMilitary job fair.  Employers were expected to extend as many as 38,700 interviews and more than 12,000 job offers."

Among the more than 40 companies attending the upcoming Tampa event are DAV, USAA, Aetna, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cummins Power South, Military Sealift Command, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated, Tampa General Hospital, Quest Diagnostics, Union Institute University and Vinnell Arabia. An updated list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/events/tampa-veterans-....

In July of 2016, the DAV RecruitMilitary Tampa event connected more than 426 veteran job seekers with 66 exhibitors, including Best Buy Co., Inc, General Electric Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLC.  Participating companies expected to conduct up to 577 interviews and make up to 182 job offers following that career fair.

RecruitMilitary has produced veteran job fairs since 2006 and has held 20 events in Tampa, drawing 8,319 attendees and 791 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.

DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVjqGgtBodM



In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 903,000+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com.  RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.

About RecruitMilitary RecruitMilitary (http://RecruitMilitary.com) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bradley-Morris, Inc. (BMI), the largest military-focused recruiting company in the U.S. Together, BMI and RecruitMilitary offer employers access to more than 1,000,000 military job seekers via services that include contingency recruiting, military job fairs, a job board, employer branding, a military base publication and more.

Media Contact
Kelly Wagner
RecruitMilitary LLC
513-677-7084
kelly.wagner@recruitmilitary.com
