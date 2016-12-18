News By Tag
* Jobs
* Fairs
* Veterans
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair Coming to San Antonio January 12
"DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment,"
Among the nearly 30 companies attending the upcoming San Antonio event are DAV, Farmers Insurance, Accenture, General Dynamics Electric Boat, Aetna, Inc., Vinnell Arabia and Waste Management, Agile-Defense Inc., DEA Specialties Co., Inc., First Command Financial Planning, JP Morgan Chase and The Geo Group. An updated list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/
In September of 2016, the DAV RecruitMilitary San Antonio event connected more than 393 veteran job seekers with 58 exhibitors, including JP Morgan Chase, Toyota Motor Engineering and Wells Fargo. Participating companies expected to conduct up to 468 interviews and make up to 144 job offers following that career fair.
RecruitMilitary has produced veteran job fairs since 2006 and has held 15 events in San Antonio, drawing 7,925 attendees and 855 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.
DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.
https://www.youtube.com/
In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 903,000+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com. RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.
About RecruitMilitary RecruitMilitary (http://RecruitMilitary.com)
Media Contact
Kelly Wagner
RecruitMilitary LLC
513-677-7084
kelly.wagner@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse