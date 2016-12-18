News By Tag
Christmas Eve Celebration At Veterans Village
Local Hoteliers team up with Chef Keith Norman to serve up Christmas Eve Dinner at Veterans Village in Downtown, Las Vegas. Ceremony to include a special presentation of rescue assistance dog for previously homeless United States Veteran
Festivities will begin with the presentation of an rescue/assistance dog "Bruce" who will get a forever home this holiday season with Veteran resident, United States Marine, Vietnam era, (1969-1975) Charles Harkness,
"The holiday season is alive and well at Veterans Village and we want to thank our United States Veterans with a hearty meal as we gather to remember all those that have served. We are truly grateful for the generosity of a hearty holiday meal and the volunteers from the Casa Blanca, the South Pointe and Universal Bakery.
WHEN: December 24th, 2016, ceremony 1:00 pm dinner served at 1:30 pm
WHERE: Veterans Village Las Vegas, 1150 Las Vegas Blvd. South (Charleston & Las Vegas Blvd. So.)
INTERVIEWS/PHOTO OP:
· Dr. Arnold Stalk, PhD, Founder Veterans Village / SHARE
· United States Veterans (Residents at Veterans Village)
· Event Volunteers & Donors
About Veterans Village: Veterans Village is a transitional and permanent housing residence for United States Veterans. On-site services include a 24-7 crisis intervention center, medical and mental health services, job referral and training, Three Square Regional Food Bank nutrition, clothing and a host of other services targeted at the promotion of independent living through economic and social self sufficiency. http://veteransvillagelasvegas.org/
Media Contact
Arnold Stalk, PhD
702-624-5792
arnoldstalk@
End
