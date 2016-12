Christmas Eve Celebration At Veterans Village

Local Hoteliers team up with Chef Keith Norman to serve up Christmas Eve Dinner at Veterans Village in Downtown, Las Vegas. Ceremony to include a special presentation of rescue assistance dog for previously homeless United States Veteran

Veterans Village Las Vegas

Arnold Stalk, PhD

702-624-5792

arnoldstalk@ gmail.com

-- United States Veteran residents at Veterans Village in Downtown, Las Vegas will enjoy a three course Christmas Eve feast and a break from the cold streets and homelessness courtesy of the Casa Blanca and South Pointe Hotels. The event is being coordinated by Chef Keith Norman, South Pointe Hotel & Casino, Richard Wright (Purple Heart United States Army Veteran) & The Wright Family Desserts will be provided by Universal Bakery.Festivities will begin with the presentation of an rescue/assistance dog "Bruce" who will get a forever home this holiday season with Veteran resident, United States Marine, Vietnam era, (1969-1975) Charles Harkness,"The holiday season is alive and well at Veterans Village and we want to thank our United States Veterans with a hearty meal as we gather to remember all those that have served. We are truly grateful for the generosity of a hearty holiday meal and the volunteers from the Casa Blanca, the South Pointe and Universal Bakery.December 24, 2016, ceremony 1:00 pm dinner served at 1:30 pmVeterans Village Las Vegas, 1150 Las Vegas Blvd. South (Charleston & Las Vegas Blvd. So.)· Dr. Arnold Stalk, PhD, Founder Veterans Village / SHARE· United States Veterans (Residents at Veterans Village)· Event Volunteers & DonorsVeterans Village is a transitional and permanent housing residence for United States Veterans. On-site services include a 24-7 crisis intervention center, medical and mental health services, job referral and training, Three Square Regional Food Bank nutrition, clothing and a host of other services targeted at the promotion of independent living through economic and social self sufficiency. http://veteransvillagelasvegas.org/