 
News By Tag
* President Barak Obama
* Kingdom Awards
* Lifetime Achievement Awards
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
24232221201918


2017 President's Lifetime Achievement Awards Honorees– Orlando, Florida

President Barak Obama honors faithful community servants in Florida.
 
 
kingdom awards
kingdom awards
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* President Barak Obama
* Kingdom Awards
* Lifetime Achievement Awards

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* Orlando - Florida - US

Subject:
* Awards

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dec. 23, 2016 - PRLog -- Kingdom Awards presents the 2017 United States of America Presidential Life Achievement Awards.

The individuals were selected to be honored because of their faithfulness to the call to serve humanity.

Ambassador Dr. Pauline Key, CEO of Kingdom Awards will present awards on behalf of 44th President of the United States of America, President Barak Obama.

This Presidential Awards Ceremony will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2017 at Majestic Life Church, 821 Kirkman Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811 USA.

The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Service Award is the highest honor bestowed upon a citizen for their contribution to our nation. Now, more than ever, our country relies on volunteers investing their time and talent to resolve the most pressing issues of our times, and Americans of all ages are responding to this call to service.

Ambassador Dr. Pauline Key, CEO of Kingdom Awards states "Many of the community leaders that were selected to be honored do their work because they know it's God will for them to serve others."

Today, the program continues as an initiative of the Corporation for National and Community Service (http://www.pointsoflight.org/?webSyncID=a18cb8a3-8b7b-534...), managed in partnership with Points of Light, an international nonprofit with the mission to inspire, equip, and mobilize people to take action to change the world


The honorees are listed below:

1.       Dr. Riva Tims, Orlando, FL

2.       Dr. David E.Taylor, Flourissant, Michigan

3.       Dr. Leah Vanterpool,  Waterbury, Connecticut

4.       State Representative/Apostle Kimberly Daniels, Jacksonville, Florida

5.       Representative Charlie Winburn, Cincinatti, Ohio

6.       Bishop Allen T.D. Wiggins, Orlando, Florida

7.       Bishop Willie Thornton, Jr., Inkster, Michigan

8.       Pastor Shaun Ferguson, Rockledge, Florida

9.       Dr. John Wesley Pace II, Niceville, FL

10.   Dr. Teresa Hairston,  Atlanta, GA

11.   Dr. Valora Shaw- Cole, Tampa. Florida

12.   Rev. George E. Holmes, Washington, DC

13.   Dr. LaJun Cole, Tampa. Florida

14.   Bishop Aaron McNair, Raleigh, NC

15.   Pastor Sylvester Robinson, Orlando, Florida

16.   Pastor Marissa Campbell, Atlanta, GA

17.   Pastor Charlie Re'Chard Campbell, Atlanta, GA

18.   Pastor Timothy L. Johnson, Atlanta, GA

19.   Dr. Mark Chironna, Orlando, FL

20.   Bishop George Doggett, Orlando, FL

21.   Denise R. Russo, Orlando, Fl

22.   Pastor Dan Munizzi, Orlando, FL

23.   Martha Munizzi, Orlando, FL

24.   Bishop Tyra La'Trell Penny, Columbia, SC

25.   Apostle Keith Robinson, Miami, FL

26.   Minister Fredrick Hammond, Dallas, TX

27.   Lauren Lake, Detroit, Michigan

28.   Pastor Christina Robinson, Miami, Florida

29.   Damon Sean Davis, Atlanta, GA

30.   Pastor William McDowell, Orlando, Florida

31.   Vicki Yohe, Baton Rouge, LA

32.   Eirinn Abu, Rockledge, FL

33.   Gathia S. Willis, New Orleans, LA

34.   Apostle Ella Bush Bogan, New Orleans, LA

35.   Theresa Tavernier, Hollywood, Florida

36.   Pastor Gregory Powe, Tampa Florida

37.   Pastor Deborah Powe, Tampa, Florida

38.   Dr. Renee Fowler Hornbuckle, Dallas Texas and

39.   Dr. Delainey Bouie,  New Orleans,Louisiana

For more information, please call Dr. Pauline Key or Kimberlie Neal at 404.781.6667.

Contact
Kimberlie Neal
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Kingdom Awards
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Tags:President Barak Obama, Kingdom Awards, Lifetime Achievement Awards
Industry:Government
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 23, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share