2017 President's Lifetime Achievement Awards Honorees– Orlando, Florida
President Barak Obama honors faithful community servants in Florida.
The individuals were selected to be honored because of their faithfulness to the call to serve humanity.
Ambassador Dr. Pauline Key, CEO of Kingdom Awards will present awards on behalf of 44th President of the United States of America, President Barak Obama.
This Presidential Awards Ceremony will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2017 at Majestic Life Church, 821 Kirkman Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811 USA.
The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Service Award is the highest honor bestowed upon a citizen for their contribution to our nation. Now, more than ever, our country relies on volunteers investing their time and talent to resolve the most pressing issues of our times, and Americans of all ages are responding to this call to service.
Ambassador Dr. Pauline Key, CEO of Kingdom Awards states "Many of the community leaders that were selected to be honored do their work because they know it's God will for them to serve others."
The honorees are listed below:
1. Dr. Riva Tims, Orlando, FL
2. Dr. David E.Taylor, Flourissant, Michigan
3. Dr. Leah Vanterpool, Waterbury, Connecticut
5. Representative Charlie Winburn, Cincinatti, Ohio
6. Bishop Allen T.D. Wiggins, Orlando, Florida
7. Bishop Willie Thornton, Jr., Inkster, Michigan
8. Pastor Shaun Ferguson, Rockledge, Florida
9. Dr. John Wesley Pace II, Niceville, FL
10. Dr. Teresa Hairston, Atlanta, GA
11. Dr. Valora Shaw- Cole, Tampa. Florida
12. Rev. George E. Holmes, Washington, DC
13. Dr. LaJun Cole, Tampa. Florida
14. Bishop Aaron McNair, Raleigh, NC
15. Pastor Sylvester Robinson, Orlando, Florida
16. Pastor Marissa Campbell, Atlanta, GA
17. Pastor Charlie Re'Chard Campbell, Atlanta, GA
18. Pastor Timothy L. Johnson, Atlanta, GA
19. Dr. Mark Chironna, Orlando, FL
20. Bishop George Doggett, Orlando, FL
21. Denise R. Russo, Orlando, Fl
22. Pastor Dan Munizzi, Orlando, FL
23. Martha Munizzi, Orlando, FL
24. Bishop Tyra La'Trell Penny, Columbia, SC
25. Apostle Keith Robinson, Miami, FL
26. Minister Fredrick Hammond, Dallas, TX
27. Lauren Lake, Detroit, Michigan
28. Pastor Christina Robinson, Miami, Florida
29. Damon Sean Davis, Atlanta, GA
30. Pastor William McDowell, Orlando, Florida
31. Vicki Yohe, Baton Rouge, LA
32. Eirinn Abu, Rockledge, FL
33. Gathia S. Willis, New Orleans, LA
34. Apostle Ella Bush Bogan, New Orleans, LA
35. Theresa Tavernier, Hollywood, Florida
36. Pastor Gregory Powe, Tampa Florida
37. Pastor Deborah Powe, Tampa, Florida
38. Dr. Renee Fowler Hornbuckle, Dallas Texas and
39. Dr. Delainey Bouie, New Orleans,Louisiana
For more information, please call Dr. Pauline Key or Kimberlie Neal at 404.781.6667.
