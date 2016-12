2017 President's Lifetime Achievement Awards Honorees– Orlando, Florida

President Barak Obama honors faithful community servants in Florida.

-- Kingdom Awards presents the 2017 United States of America Presidential Life Achievement Awards.The individuals were selected to be honored because of their faithfulness to the call to serve humanity.Ambassador Dr. Pauline Key, CEO of Kingdom Awards will present awards on behalf of 44President of the United States of America, President Barak Obama.This Presidential Awards Ceremony will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2017 at Majestic Life Church, 821 Kirkman Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811 USA.The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Service Award is the highest honor bestowed upon a citizen for their contribution to our nation. Now, more than ever, our country relies on volunteers investing their time and talent to resolve the most pressing issues of our times, and Americans of all ages are responding to this call to service.Ambassador Dr. Pauline Key, CEO of Kingdom Awards states "Many of the community leaders that were selected to be honored do their work because they know it's God will for them to serve others."Today, the program continues as an initiative of the Corporation for National and Community Service ( http://www.pointsoflight.org/? webSyncID=a18cb8a3- 8b7b-534... ), managed in partnership with Points of Light, an international nonprofit with the mission to inspire, equip, and mobilize people to take action to change the worldThe honorees are listed below:1. Dr. Riva Tims, Orlando, FL2. Dr. David E.Taylor, Flourissant, Michigan3. Dr. Leah Vanterpool, Waterbury, Connecticut4. State Representative/Apostle Kimberly Daniels, Jacksonville, Florida5. Representative Charlie Winburn, Cincinatti, Ohio6. Bishop Allen T.D. Wiggins, Orlando, Florida7. Bishop Willie Thornton, Jr., Inkster, Michigan8. Pastor Shaun Ferguson, Rockledge, Florida9. Dr. John Wesley Pace II, Niceville, FL10. Dr. Teresa Hairston, Atlanta, GA11. Dr. Valora Shaw- Cole, Tampa. Florida12. Rev. George E. Holmes, Washington, DC13. Dr. LaJun Cole, Tampa. Florida14. Bishop Aaron McNair, Raleigh, NC15. Pastor Sylvester Robinson, Orlando, Florida16. Pastor Marissa Campbell, Atlanta, GA17. Pastor Charlie Re'Chard Campbell, Atlanta, GA18. Pastor Timothy L. Johnson, Atlanta, GA19. Dr. Mark Chironna, Orlando, FL20. Bishop George Doggett, Orlando, FL21. Denise R. Russo, Orlando, Fl22. Pastor Dan Munizzi, Orlando, FL23. Martha Munizzi, Orlando, FL24. Bishop Tyra La'Trell Penny, Columbia, SC25. Apostle Keith Robinson, Miami, FL26. Minister Fredrick Hammond, Dallas, TX27. Lauren Lake, Detroit, Michigan28. Pastor Christina Robinson, Miami, Florida29. Damon Sean Davis, Atlanta, GA30. Pastor William McDowell, Orlando, Florida31. Vicki Yohe, Baton Rouge, LA32. Eirinn Abu, Rockledge, FL33. Gathia S. Willis, New Orleans, LA34. Apostle Ella Bush Bogan, New Orleans, LA35. Theresa Tavernier, Hollywood, Florida36. Pastor Gregory Powe, Tampa Florida37. Pastor Deborah Powe, Tampa, Florida38. Dr. Renee Fowler Hornbuckle, Dallas Texas and39. Dr. Delainey Bouie, New Orleans,LouisianaFor more information, please call Dr. Pauline Key or Kimberlie Neal at 404.781.6667.