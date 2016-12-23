The 2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features PENN State Head Coach Rob Cooper

Rob Cooper

-- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 12 to 14, 2017 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including Jake Boss of Michigan State as well as Louisville, PENN State, Virginia Tech, Kansas State and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches, presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering topics including in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge, and much more.The 3 day event is conveniently held at the Crowne Plaza at 2349 West Marlton Pike in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.Rob Cooper entered his third season at the helm of the Nittany Lion baseball program in 2016, as the 14th head baseball coach in Penn State history on August 9, 2013. Prior to he served a successful nine-year stint as the head coach at Wright State. The Lions totaled 18 wins against a schedule ranking in the bottom third nationally during his inaugural campaign. Under his leadership in 2015, they matched the previous season's 18 wins.Cooper served as the head coach of USA Baseball's 18U National Team at the IBAF U18 World Cup inTaichung, Taiwan, where he steered Team USA to an 8-1 record in World Cup play, winning the gold medal. Cooper received was announced as the Rod Dedeaux USA Baseball Coach of the Year, the 16th individual in the award's history to receive the accolade.Cooper was also a member of the coaching staff for the 2007 and 2009 USA College National teams. The 2007 team earned a silver medal at the Pan Am Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Cooper methodically built Wright State into a perennial contender in the Horizon League with seven 30-win seasons, two Horizon League regular-season titles, three Horizon League Tournament crowns and six Horizon League Championship game appearances.Before coming to WSU, Cooper served as the hitting coach, recruiting coordinator and bench coach at Oral Roberts University. Cooper began his coaching career at national power Miami (Fla.), spending two seasons (1994-95) as a student/graduate assistant on the Hurricanes' staff. While at Miami, Cooper helped lead the Hurricanes to College World Series berths in 1994 and 1995.Cooper spent the 1996 season as an assistant and team academic coordinator at Wake Forest, then moved on to Tulane for the next two seasons, serving as the Green Wave's hitting coach. During his tenure as an assistant coach at Miami and Tulane, his teams advanced to NCAA Tournaments in 1994-95 (Miami) and 1998 (Tulane). In 1997, the Green Wave won the Conference USA regular-season crown. Cooper left Tulane following the 1998 season and returned to Sacramento City College, where he starred in the early 1990's before lettering at Miami in 1993. In his first season at Sac City, Cooper helped guide SCC to the California Community College State Tournament championship. Sac City was then the runner-up in 2002. Along with his college coaching experience, Cooper also was an associate scout for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1990-92 and has been selected to four coaching stints with USA Baseball in 2000, 2007, 2009 and 2013.