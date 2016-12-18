Charleston CFO Council Raises $9,000 for Charity

"The miracle is this – the more we share, the more we have"

Contact

Robert Bendetti

Charleston CFO Council Founder

***@chscfo.com Robert BendettiCharleston CFO Council Founder

End

-- The Charleston CFO Council presented a check for $9,000 to the Educational Foundation for Women in Accounting (EFWA). The donation is part of the Charleston CFO Council's ongoing commitment to supporting the advancement of women in the accounting profession. Charleston CFO Council Founder Robert Bendetti and Co-Founder Mark Carmichael were on hand with CFO Council members Doug Snyder, Brantley Moody, and Frank Wells to present the check to EFWA Board member Alex Miller.In presenting the check, Robert Bendetti quoted Leonard Nimoy by stating that "the miracle is this – the more we share, the more we have". EFWA Board Member Alex Miller, CPA received the donation and praised the Charleston CFO Council for their efforts to further the mission of the Foundation. In accepting the check, Ms. Miller thanked the Charleston CFO Council for their "financial contribution, continued support, and commitment to the advancement of women in accounting".The Educational Foundation for Women in Accounting (EFWA) awards scholarships to women who are pursuing Accounting degrees at the undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate levels. For more information please visit www.efwa.org. The purpose of the Charleston CFO Council is to provide an educational forum for Senior Financial Executives to share best practices, to discuss current financial issues, and to learn about current topics related to the performance of their job. Membership to the Charleston CFO Council is open to Senior Financial Executives including CFO's, Controllers, Finance VP's, and Treasurers. The monthly meetings are held at the Crowne Plaza in North Charleston near the Tanger Outlet Mall on the 3rd Wednesday of each Month from 7:00 am to 8:30 am. Attendance is limited to members of the Charleston CFO Council. If you are a Senior Financial Executive and you would like to join, then please go to www.chsCFO.com/membership to sign up.