Diamond Point Co-Development Fund Doubles Available Investable Funding

Diamond Point Co-Development Fund has received an investment from The EDA Fund that doubles its available funding for startup and acceleration opportunities.

-- Diamond Point Co-Development Fund is a royalty-based, matching capital source started by Robert Manasier and In Focus Brands that creates more flexibility during the startup phase and focuses on delivering funding and resources to execute to a branded plan for proof of concept or launch stage companies. In its 3 years since inception, 23 firms have been part of the system with Autonomy Distributors being the most successful partner and exit to date.The EDA Fund, the hybrid venture capital/private equity/investment bank fund created by Autonomy Distributors' successful exit of their international export operations, has made its first investment into the Diamond Point Co-Development Fund to guarantee its deal flow pipeline for future funding opportunities.Nick Mathius of EDA Funding's CrowdBuild Division explains: "Our investment board believes that the Diamond Point Co-Development Fund offers us the best downstream pipeline for our future investments and further ties our fund to its goal of being a full, business-lifecycle solution. By doubling the existing fund created in 2013 by Robert Manasier and In Focus Brands, we are guaranteed quality companies that are operationally-ready for our fund to next-level partner with and accelerate. We are a product of the Diamond Point experience and want to be part of their billion dollar portfolio strategy which we see as very attainable and creatively practical."Kim Remson, Diamond Point Fund Board Member, comments: "We are very pleased with the opportunities our fund affords and with our partners at the EDA Fund. This inflow will further our 10 year plan to have a billion dollar portfolio of firms which we set as our mission and vision this year. We look forward to working together for our mutual success."Jill Daye of In Focus Brands adds: "This investment will allow our unique model to be available to more great companies and teams. We are currently in different stages of launch and acceleration with 9 firms globally and expect to add another 6-7 with this capital by end of 2017."Diamond Point Co-Development Fund was the initial funder for EDA Funding's parent company, Autonomy Distributors. Diamond Point Co-Development Fund and In Focus Brands were responsible for the 2014 launch and subsequent 2016 sale of Autonomy Distributors. The EDA Fund and CrowdBuild ™ were created from this exit.For more information on In Focus Brands and its Diamond Point Co-Development Fund, please contact Jill at: JillD@infocusbrands.com.For more information on the EDA Fund or the CrowdBuild ™ service, please contact Nick at: thecrowd@edafunding.com.# # #EDA Funding is the newest venture between Autonomy Distributors and In Focus Brands from their successful build out and exit of an international distribution firm in 2016. The company has 2 divisions: the EDA Fund (a hybrid VC/PE fund that invests in existing firms that have attained sustainable revenue for a number of quarters and are searching for next level partners) and CrowdBuild ™ (a subscription service that builds your community and guides you into a successful crowdfunding campaign with metrics, CRM and social media integration)Autonomy Distributors is an international distribution service and consultancy with deep overseas networks, supply chain and logistics operations, a turnkey solution to bring products to consumers across the globe and a growing digital service platform business unit.In Focus Brands launches products, experts, companies and services internationally. The focus is always on CREATIVELY PRACTICAL solutions, making companies go-to-market faster and smarter. With over 127 diverse businesses launched across industries; their unique branded business model and integrated service offerings bring deployable expertise and resources to our clients' present needs, and structures branded systems and teams for the sustainable future.Diamond Point Co-Development Fund is a royalty-based fund started by Robert Manasier and In Focus Brands that creates more flexibility during the startup phase and focuses on delivering funding and resources to execute to a branded plan for proof of concept or launch stage companies.