Helvetic Dental Clinics Now Accepting Bitcoin in Budapest BUDAPEST, Hungary - Dec. 23, 2016 - PRLog --



Helvetic Dental Clinics have announced that they will be accepting Bitcoin for dental treatments in 2017."Since Helvetic Clinics began, we have gone through extraordinary lengths to facilitate payment options for our international patients and, since the beginning, we have accepted most major currencies,"says Pierre Chaker. "Not only will we save money by taking transactions out of the hands of credit card companies, but it can also preserve patient privacy, as those organizations can legally access certain protected health information for the purposes of verifying the transactions,"added Jean-François Empain.Bitcoin offers customers some very important features. It is easy to use, fast, cheap and secure. The Bitcoin protocol is considered by many experts to be the most secure payment network ever created. The decision to accept Bitcoin keeps Helvetic Clinics ahead of competitors as it becomes the first dental clinic in Hungary so far accepting Bitcoins as an official payment method.Helvetic Clinics is one of the top dental clinics in Budapest, rated by Global Clinic Rating Best Dental Clinic worldwide among 130.000 dental clinics in 2015 and 2016.


