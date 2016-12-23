News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Popular Ecommerce Plugins for WordPress
The pros and cons of the latest ecommerce plugins for WordPress – the popular ones, the ones with the most available add-ons, niche plugins and all – see which plugins are best for your ecommerce needs using WordPress.
According to Mr. Babar, a spokesperson for BloggerKhan, the idea is to help out businesses that are looking into enhancing the performance of their ecommerce website. Initially started as a blogging platform, WordPress's popularity is increasing every day. BloggerKhan.com has done an in-depth analysis of the available plugins for WordPress eCommerce and published their findings. Babar adds that they have limited the article to 9 plugins, but they are still researching and they will keep updating it as they find more plugins to add to their list.
According to Mr. Babar, if you are an existing ecommerce merchant or planning to start your ecommerce venture, you need to compare and contrast, and then pick the plugin that is better suited to your needs.
You can know more about the different eCommerce plugins available for WordPress at http://bloggerkhan.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 23, 2016