Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes America Enroll Insurance Advisors as a Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to America Enroll Insurance Advisors!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About America Enroll Insurance Advisors
Allen Masri, his wife and their two children have resided in sunny southern Florida for 43 years. As a Federal Employee Benefit Consultant and a host of Safe Money Retirement radio, Allen has helped people of all walks of life protect their retirement money while enjoying an income that cannot be outlived.
Over the years, Allen has enjoyed giving his clients peace of mind by helping them save millions of dollars in retirement assets and not one of those people has ever lost a penny to market adjustments.
It is his desire to help you sleep at night and give you that same peace of mind.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Contact America Enroll Insurance Advisors
allen@retirevillage.info
allen.retirevillage.com
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
