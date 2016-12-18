 
Industry News





December 2016
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
24232221201918

Precision Door Service Miami Spreads Holiday Cheer To Patients At Nicklaus Children's Hospital

 
 
Miami Children's Health Foundation
Miami Children's Health Foundation
 
MIAMI - Dec. 23, 2016 - PRLog -- Precision Door Service Miami donated two bicycles to the Miami Children's Health Foundation's 2016 Holiday Toy Drive.

Miami Children's Health System is the only health system in Florida dedicated exclusively to caring for children. Renowned for pediatric excellence, Nicklaus Children's Hospital provides care to children and families in need locally and globally. Medical care is really only one aspect of a child's recovery and all kids love toys. These toys help commemorate major milestones in a child's treatment at Nicklaus Children's Hospital – from going home after a long hospital stay to completing chemotherapy. Precision Door Service Miami is delighted to participate in the 2016 Holiday Toy Drive for the young patients at Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Precision Door Service Miami opened for business on March 1, 2016. This is a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement of garage door openers.

Precision Door Service proudly serves customers in all of Miami-Dade County including the following areas: Hialeah, Homestead, Miami Beach, and Key Biscayne.

·         All Doors Meet Miami-Dade Wind Code!
·         Outstanding Warranty
·         Hurricane Door Upgrades
·         Evening & Weekend Service Available
·         Certified Technicians
·         Same Day Service
·         Phones Answered 24 Hours A Day
·         Financing Available
·         All Major Credit Cards Accepted

Make the right decision. Call Precision! Phone: 305-537-170
Visit the website for more information, coupons, and special discount offers.
http://precisiondoormiami.com/

About Precision Door Service
With over 80 locations servicing more than 1000 doors per day, Precision Door Service is the nation's leading garage door repair company. Precision Door Service provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers. The Precision Door Service mission is to provide outstanding garage door repair service and complete customer satisfaction. "We fix garage doors right!"

About Miami Children's Health Foundation
When Ambassador David M. Walters lost his 6-year-old granddaughter Shannon Joy to leukemia in 1970 due to lack of medical resources, the Ambassador vowed no child would ever have to leave South Florida to receive world-class healthcare. Together with doctors, nurses, technicians, staff, volunteers and the surrounding community, Ambassador Walters started Miami Children's Hospital Foundation (MCH Foundation) to help guide the transformation of Miami Children's Hospital into a nationally-ranked pediatric institution.
https://www.mchf.org/

Media Contact
Suzanne Odisho
321-225-3500
sodisho@precisiondoor.net
Source:Precision Door Service Miami
Email:***@precisiondoor.net Email Verified
