News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
National Museum of Women in the Arts to Host New Venues and Vehicles for Women in Film
Speakers at the free event include Otessa Ghadar, founder and president of D.C.-based digital media company 20/20 Productions, which presents the annual DC Web and Digital Media Festival (DC Web Fest); Melissa Houghton, executive director of Women in Film and Video, DC, an organization dedicated to supporting women in the film industry in the region; and O.Funmilayo Makarah, activist/filmmaker, executive director of the Heritage Film Festival and co-director of The Prince George's Memory Project.
This Cultural Capital program partnership is presented by the museum's Women, Arts and Social Change (http://nmwa.org/
The National Museum of Women in the Arts is located at 1250 New York Avenue, NW, Washington, DC
WOMEN, ARTS AND SOCIAL CHANGE:
The Women, Arts and Social Change public program initiative is made possible through leadership gifts from Denise Littlefield Sobel, Lorna Meyer Calas and Dennis Calas, the MLDauray Arts Initiative, and the Swartz Foundation. Additional support is provided by the Bernstein Family Foundation, Marcia and Frank Carlucci, Deborah G. Carstens, the Ray and Dagmar Dolby Family Fund, and The Reva and David Logan Foundation.
NATIONAL MUSEUM OF WOMEN IN THE ARTS:
The National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA (http://nmwa.org/))
Contact
Steven Infanti
***@earthlink.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse