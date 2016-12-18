 
National Museum of Women in the Arts to Host New Venues and Vehicles for Women in Film

 
 
WASHINGTON - Dec. 23, 2016 - PRLog -- The National Museum of Women in the Arts will host a program exploring how the internet and advances in technology have changed the landscape of filmmaking, particularly for women.  Set for Wednesday, January 25th from 7-9:30 p.m., the New Venues and Vehicles for Women in Film program highlights the legacy of groundbreaking movements such as the L.A. Rebellion of the 1960s and the evolution of alternative platforms including web-based series.

Speakers at the free event include Otessa Ghadar, founder and president of D.C.-based digital media company 20/20 Productions, which presents the annual DC Web and Digital Media Festival (DC Web Fest); Melissa Houghton, executive director of Women in Film and Video, DC, an organization dedicated to supporting women in the film industry in the region; and O.Funmilayo Makarah, activist/filmmaker, executive director of the Heritage Film Festival and co-director of The Prince George's Memory Project.

This Cultural Capital program partnership is presented by the museum's Women, Arts and Social Change (http://nmwa.org/advocate/women-arts-and-social-change) initiative. There is no charge for the event but reservations are required. Reserve online at https://nmwa.org/events/cultural-capital-new-venues-and-v...

The National Museum of Women in the Arts is located at 1250 New York Avenue, NW, Washington, DC

WOMEN, ARTS AND SOCIAL CHANGE:
The Women, Arts and Social Change public program initiative is made possible through leadership gifts from Denise Littlefield Sobel, Lorna Meyer Calas and Dennis Calas, the MLDauray Arts Initiative, and the Swartz Foundation. Additional support is provided by the Bernstein Family Foundation, Marcia and Frank Carlucci, Deborah G. Carstens, the Ray and Dagmar Dolby Family Fund, and The Reva and David Logan Foundation.

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF WOMEN IN THE ARTS:
The National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA (http://nmwa.org/)) is the world's only major museum solely dedicated to celebrating the creative contributions of women. The museum champions women through the arts by collecting, exhibiting, researching and creating programs that advocate for equity and shine a light on excellence. NMWA highlights remarkable women artists of the past while also promoting the best women artists working today. The museum's collection includes over 4,700 works by more than 1,000 women artists from the 16th century to the present, including Mary Cassatt, Frida Kahlo, Alma Thomas, Lee Krasner, Louise Bourgeois, Chakaia Booker and Nan Goldin.

Steven Infanti
***@earthlink.net
Source:20/20 Productions
Email:***@earthlink.net Email Verified
Click to Share