Palm Coast Chiropractic Center Welcomes Dr. Jessica Cogo

Share this: Dr. Jessica Cogo has joined PCCC as a new chiropractor. @PalmCoastChiro #PalmCoast
 
 
Dr. Jessica Cogo is a new chiropractor with Palm Coast Chiropractic Center.
BUNNELL, Fla. - Dec. 23, 2016 - PRLog -- Dr. Jennifer Thornton Ascone, "Dr. Jenn" to her patients, of Palm Coast Chiropractic Center is pleased to welcome Dr. Jessica Cogo to their practice as a new chiropractor.

"We are fortunate to have Dr. Cogo join our practice family," said Dr. Jenn. "She is passionate about chiropractic care and sharing the positive health results her patients have been receiving," Dr. Jenn added.

Dr. Cogo is originally from Union County, NJ. She moved to Palm Coast in 2007 and graduated from Stetson University with a Bachelor's in Health Science with a minor in Psychology and Biology. She went on to earn her Licensed Massage Therapy certificate from Daytona State College and transitioned into the Doctorate of Chiropractic program at Palmer Chiropractic College in Port Orange. She graduated with honors last year. Dr. Cogo is bi-lingual and is an active member of the Portuguese American Cultural Center.

Palm Coast Chiropractic Center has been offering Chiropractic care for children and adults since 2005. They also offer Massage Therapy, Cox Flexion Distraction Therapy and nutritional guidance. They are located at 4721 E Moody Blvd Suite 101 in Bunnell and are open Monday and Wednesday from 8:00am until 6:00pm, Thursday from 8:30am until 12:00pm, Friday from 8:00am until 6:00pm, and Saturday from 9:00am until 1:00pm.They can be reached at 386-437-7111, or online at www.PCChiropracticCenter.com or https://www.facebook.com/Palm.Coast.Chiropractic.Center.

Source:Palm Coast Chiropractic Center
Email:***@bellsouth.net Email Verified
Tags:Palm Coast Chiropractic, Dr. Jenn Bunnell, Dr. Jessica Cogo
Industry:Health
Location:Bunnell - Florida - United States
Subject:Executives
