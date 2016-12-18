 
Industry News





Prodapt, a Leading IT Services Organization, Chooses Talentpool

Yet another biggie from the Information Technology vertical, signs up with Talentpool to automate recruitment
 
 
PUNE, India - Dec. 23, 2016 - PRLog -- Prodapt, a known name in the software, engineering, and operations services, chose Talentpool to streamline their hiring process. Prodapt is a part of 120 year old business conglomerate, Jhaver Group. With over 15,500 people across 64+ locations around the world, the group has businesses in - IT Services, Healthcare, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Agro-chemicals, Textiles, Apparel accessories & BPO industry. Deloitte has recognized Prodapt twice as the one of the fastest growing companies in Deloitte Technology Fast50 India and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 APAC (2011 & 2015).

"We are proud to be associated with one of the oldest business conglomerates of India. It will be a great experience working and in some ways, supporting the growth of one of the top 250 IT companies of India." said Ashish Turkane, CEO of Talentpool.

About Prodapt:

Prodapt is a leading provider of software, engineering, and operations services with a singular focus on the communications industry. Prodapt works with leading global communications service providers (CSPs), independent software vendors (ISVs), and network equipment manufacturers (NEMs). Prodapt has partnered with several leading organizations in the telecom industry including Fortune 500 customers. Over 15 years, Prodapt has been home to telecom-savvy business, technical leaders from the market including talents from several leading OSS/BSS product vendors and System Integrators.

Prodapt is a CMMi Level 3, ISO: 9001 and SSAE16 organization with headquarters in Chennai-India and offices in US, Europe and South Africa.

About Talentpool:

Talentica Software launched Talentpool in 2006. Talentpool is an enterprise-ready software which is specifically built to address the needs of Indian enterprises.  With an intuitive interface and easily-configurable workflow, Talentpool is a smart, integration ready, recruitment software that empowers your frontline. Talentpool provides you the much required flexibility, whether you are a Recruiter, HR Manager, Line Manager or CHRO.

It has helped known organizations like Tata Steel, Huawei, SBI Life, Siemens, SpiceJet, and many others, to automate and streamline their hiring processes. Headquartered in Pune, Talentpool has its operational presence in Bangalore and sales presence in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi.

For more information on Talentpool, visit www.thetalentpool.co.in.
Source:Talentpool Software
Email:***@thetalentpool.co.in
