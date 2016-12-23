News By Tag
Rayna launches all new exclusive Goa Packages
Rayna tours and travels announces the all new Goa packages for their guests.
'We have designed the packages keeping in mind the consumer interest and preferences. We have included a range of five star and four star accommodations to ensure that there's no compromise on the comfort of our esteemed guests. Along with ensuring the best in class comfort we have also designed the tours in a way that it does not fall heavy on the pockets of our consumers', said a representative of Rayna group. He further went on to say 'we want to make sure every guest explored the best of Goa and see the best sightseeing across the state'.
Rayna group is already an established name in the travel and tourism industry and its foray into the Indian tourism market through Goa is welcomed by its user base. The state of Goa is a thriving tourism destination and receives yearly footfalls in millions from tourists all around the world.
All the introductory packages to Goa by Rayna tours include pickup and drop facility alongwith breakfast. The sightseeing itinerary of the packages include various famous sightseeing of the state along with the most famous beaches. As per the company representatives, the packages are further customizable as per the customer preferences.
To know more about the Rayna tours goa packages, visit https://www.raynatours.com/
About Rayna Tours and Travels
Rayna Tours, founded in 2006, is an ISO-certified destination management company with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Pune (India). With over a decade of combined experienced in different facets of tours and travel industry, Rayna offers an advanced online reservation system with customized solutions and instant confirmation – all backed by a team of tour consultants with deep-rooted local knowledge and expertise.
Media Contact
Raj Dhanani
18002670747
***@raynatours.com
