December 2016
WISHES WITH WINGS by Tonia Haakonstad

INDEPENDENCE, MO, December 23rd, 2016- "Tonia Haakonstad" is proud to offer "WISHES WITH WINGS" project on Gofundme.
 
 
WISHES WITH WINGS
WISHES WITH WINGS
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Dec. 23, 2016 - PRLog -- About:

Wishes with Wings has one of the worthiest causes as it strives to provide parties to celebrate kids' birthdays and improve their quality of life as they may be in situations that do not leave much room for celebrations or parties. With such a high rate of children and young teens that do not have homes, as they may be orphans, or are living in homeless conditions, abusive situations, or in families recovering from addictions. This year Wishes with Wings hopes to raise $5300 and with the help of others will be able to provide Christmas presents for so many children in the surrounding area. Wishes with Wings began in 2014 and was founded by Tonia Haakonstad who was

determined to help children have stability in their lives to be able to provide, love and hope to those in need.

Board of Directors:

● Tonia Haakonstad

● Deb Perry

● Art Fillmore

With just few days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please look at all the rewards they have for those who make a contribution. Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "WISHES WITH WINGS" get funded!

Need your help

If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.

www.wisheswithwings.org

https://www.gofundme.com/kqvg9ftk to help support Wishes with Wings.

Tonia Haakonstad
816-536-0882
***@yahoo.com
Source:Wishes with Wings
Email:***@yahoo.com
