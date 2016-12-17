News By Tag
WISHES WITH WINGS by Tonia Haakonstad
INDEPENDENCE, MO, December 23rd, 2016- "Tonia Haakonstad" is proud to offer "WISHES WITH WINGS" project on Gofundme.
Wishes with Wings has one of the worthiest causes as it strives to provide parties to celebrate kids' birthdays and improve their quality of life as they may be in situations that do not leave much room for celebrations or parties. With such a high rate of children and young teens that do not have homes, as they may be orphans, or are living in homeless conditions, abusive situations, or in families recovering from addictions. This year Wishes with Wings hopes to raise $5300 and with the help of others will be able to provide Christmas presents for so many children in the surrounding area. Wishes with Wings began in 2014 and was founded by Tonia Haakonstad who was
determined to help children have stability in their lives to be able to provide, love and hope to those in need.
Board of Directors:
● Tonia Haakonstad
● Deb Perry
● Art Fillmore
With just few days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please look at all the rewards they have for those who make a contribution. Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "WISHES WITH WINGS" get funded!
www.wisheswithwings.org
https://www.gofundme.com/
Media Contact
Tonia Haakonstad
816-536-0882
***@yahoo.com
