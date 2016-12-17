News By Tag
Dynatrace named a Leader in APM for 7th consecutive year
AI-powered, full stack, automated monitoring capabilities built for the future
Additionally, Dynatrace was given the highest product scores in the Application Development and Application Support use cases in Gartner's December 2016 Critical Capabilities for Application Performance Monitoring Suites report. It also received the second highest scores for IT Operations and DevOps Release use cases.
Dynatrace (formerly Compuware) is the only provider to hold the leadership position for seven years running.
Dynatrace CEO, John Van Siclen, believes there's one crucial reason why the company stands apart from its competitors today: "No-one invests more in R&D than us. Four years ago we could see an enormous challenge on the horizon – application environments were about to get seriously complex and impossible to monitor with an existing approach.
"So, we set about deepening and widening our monitoring capabilities to tackle the future. Today we offer full stack, auto-discovery monitoring, powered by AI – two years ahead of our competitors' AI strategies. Dynatrace is the only solution that gives complete historical insight into every app and every user, across the entire application environment, right down to lines of code and, from a single agent."
As part of its aggressive play to the future, in the last 12 months Dynatrace has forged strategic alliances with leading cloud providers AWS (https://www.dynatrace.com/
"APM is one of the most complex and rapidly changing areas of technology. It needs to be constantly redefined to address all the moving, changing parts of the digital ecosystem. I think we've proven our ability to do this above and beyond– this is why we believe Dynatrace is recognized as a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant," explains Mr. Van Siclen.
Additionally, Dynatrace is seeing APM investment decisions fall outside traditional IT operations. This trend reflects modern business priorities where customer experience drives decisions from the top down:
"Our customers tackle digital initiatives and transformations rapidly and always in response to changing customer expectation and demand. Organizations need to develop and release new offerings and updates quickly, and monitor with absolute confidence. The pressure is huge and users are unforgiving,"
In July this year, Gartner's Market Share Analysis: Performance Monitoring, Worldwide, 2015, ranked Dynatrace in the number one position which we feel is due to the company's consistent double-digit growth. The company now outpaces its nearest competitors by at least US$150 million.[1]
[1] Report: Market Share Analysis: performance Monitoring, Worldwide, 2015, Gartner, 13 July 2016
