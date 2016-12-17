 
Special Christmas Offer 2016 From Ethnic Basket

Ethnic Basket have come up with special Christmas Offer so get indulge with us with every shopping get 1 Kurti Free.
 
 
SURAT, India - Dec. 23, 2016 - PRLog -- Celebrate Christmas 2016 with Ethnic Basket.

We are adding more fun and flavors for all online shopping lovers. Now buy any product from Ethnicbasket.com and Get Kurti Free.

Before Buying Read This Carefully.

• Choose any product and add it into cart, once you have added product to cart then choose any Kurti by visiting this link: -http://www.ethnicbasket.com/christmas-offer-2016 which is totally free (YOU CAN ADD ANY 1 KURTI OF YOUR CHOICE) and then proceed to checkout.
• But in case if you have added 2 kurtis then you have to remove 1 kurti from your shopping cart as you are eligible to choose any 1 kurti of your choice.
• But if you have selected 2 kurtis and place the order, then in this case we would cancel your order / you have to pay extra for that 1 kurti.

SHIPPING INSTRUCTIONS

• FREE SHIPPING FOR ALL PREPAID ORDERS
• SHIPPING IS NOT FREE ON COD ORDERS

REGARDING RETURNS

• If you receive any damage / defect product then in this case we would exchange that product with fresh and new one.
• If you found any defect / damage product then you have to email us the photo for the same within 24 hours as you get products in your hand.
• After 24 hours no queries should be entertained and you would be responsible for this.
• We would never going to refund any amount in this Special Offer Period Time.

Ethnic Basket
Click to Share