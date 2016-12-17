Energy Recovery Ventilators Market - Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2024

Energy Recovery Ventilators Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024

-- Energy recovery ventilators or heat recovery ventilators are designed to provide savings in mechanical ventilation systems. Energy from buildings' exhaust air is recycled to preheat outside air/ventilation air. The pre-conditioning of outside air reduces the load on HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air-conditioning). Thus, energy recovery ventilators lower the required capacity of mechanical equipment (heat exchangers, condensers, heaters, coolers, etc.).Most homes/living places show visible signs of humidity and staleness. Central ventilation and filtration in the form of energy recovery ventilators effectively eliminates airborne pollutants and excessive humidity, thus protecting a family's health and the structure of the living/working space. Energy recovery ventilators circulate fresh air in the living space by managing incoming and outgoing air for different climatic conditions, seasons, temperature, and humidity levels since these are engineered for all climatic conditions. The indoor stale air is filtered off all pollutants, humidity, and staleness from the outside air, thereby efficiently managing air exchange to maintain comfortable humidity and temperature levels.Energy Recovery Ventilators:Market Dynamics and TrendsEnergy recovery ventilators can recover both sensible (dry) energy and latent (moisture) energy. Thus, they are effective in summer and winter seasons. Heat recovery ventilators are less effective during the winter season.Energy savings and optimum energy utilization of the available energy without affecting internal air Quality (IAQ) are some of the major reasons for the use of energy recovery ventilators. Apart from that, the impact of ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers) codes and standards. Today, the trend is to follow ASHRAE standard 62.1 – Ventilation for Acceptable Indoor Air Quality, which gives approximate quantity of the volume of air required to be ventilated for a given building. Commercial buildings frequently require indoor stale air to be exchanged with outside fresh air depending on the use of the building. A building without energy recovery ventilator wastes its exhaust air while additional energy is consumed to either heat or cool the outdoor air to match with the room conditions. Energy consumption can reduce up to half if energy recovery ventilators are used.Energy Recovery Ventilators:Market SegmentationBased on technology, the energy recovery ventilators market can be segmented into heat pipe heat exchanger (HPHE), rotary heat exchanger (RHE), plate heat exchanger (PHE), run around coils heat exchangers (RCHE), and air to air energy exchangers.Based on the region, the energy recovery ventilators market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and Latin America.Based on application, the market for energy recovery ventilators can be segmented into commercial, residential, medical care facilities and laboratories, and animal ventilation.Based on components, the market for energy recovery ventilators can be segmented into coated and desiccant cylinder (revolving), engineered polymer wheel, aluminum wheel, and silica gel.Energy Recovery Ventilators Market: Region-wise outlookNorth America and Asia Pacific are the leaders in the energy recovery ventilators market. This can be ascribed to rapid industrialization, strict ASRAE standard implementation due to extreme climatic conditions, and presence of many manufacturing facilities, service centers, and commercial hubs in these regions. Middle East follows North America and Asia-Pacific regions.Energy Recovery Ventilators:Key PlayersCarrier Corporation, General, Daikin industries Ltd., Blue Star Ltd., Venmar Ventilation ULC, Ruskin Company, and Airxchange Inc. are the major companies operating in the energy recovery ventilators market.The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.