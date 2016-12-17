News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
In Focus Brands' CEO Appointed to Autonomy Distributors' Board of Directors
Robert Manasier has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Autonomy Distributors as the company begins its next phase of growth following a successful overseas division exit.
Tara Lin of Autonomy Distributors reports: "We needed Bob's (Manasier) experience and strategic experiences on our board as we form new entities and business lines. He led our startup launch to exit in 21 months, and we could not have accomplished this phenomenal growth without him. Our great working relationship and shared vision for Autonomy's future made this an easy decision for us."
Robert Manasier will step down as COO and interim-CEO effective December 30, 2016. A new CEO and COO will be named from within the international organization.
Autonomy Distributors was started in 2014 with brand and launch development from Robert Manasier and his firm, In Focus Brands, who developed the turnkey logistics, sourcing and market acquisition IP system that Autonomy used to open markets in 6 countries in its first year. During that time 15 companies (including craft distilled and brewed beers, fashion, electronics, and fitness) achieved their export goals.
The IP system was so effective that in May 2016, under Robert Manasier's leadership, Autonomy's 21-month-old division (the operations, logistics and turnkey systems) was purchased by its overseas partners at a return of 3 times ROI for investors. The exit has created an opportunity for Autonomy Distributors to reinvent themselves, which started with the launch, under Robert Manasier's management of a new joint venture, EDA Funding.
EDA Funding has 2 divisions; a hybrid VC/PE Fund geared for existing, revenue-generating firms, and CrowdBuild TM, a subscription-
Please follow us on LinkedIn or email Jill at: JillD@infocusbrands.com to learn more about In Focus Brands' integrated services for your business or startup.
To contact Autonomy Distributors, please email Tara at: tlin@autonomydistributors.com
###
In Focus Brands (www.infocusbrands.com) launches products, experts, companies and services internationally. The focus is always on CREATIVELY PRACTICAL solutions, making companies go-to-market faster and smarter. With over 127 diverse businesses launched across industries, their unique branded business model approach significantly enhances the potential opportunities and inbound business development for their clients. Relevant communications to the right audience is the process; Acceleration is the result.
Autonomy Distributors (www.autonomydistributors.com) is an international distribution service and consultancy with deep overseas networks, supply chain and logistics operations, a turnkey solution to bring products to consumers across the globe and a growing digital service platform business unit.
EDA Funding (www.edafunding.com)
Contact
Jill Daye
***@infocusbrands.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse