HotelsPro announced the most preferred destinations for New Year's Eve

-- Hotelspro, a global travel wholesaler which offers tailor-made technologies and booking solutions for travel professionals, announced the most preferred cities for the New Year's Eve.Paris is the favorite city for New Year's EveAccording to HotelsPro's insights, Paris ranked first among the cities that travellers all over the world prefer this year for New Year's Eve. While London is the second most preferred city, the capital of Czech Republic, Prague followed London in the list. "Big Apple" New York and the "Eternal City" Rome is following Prague according to traveller choices."New Year comes once a year, so travelers all around the world wants to get most out of it. Some prefer to celebrate it where they live, while some prefer travelling to interesting and joyful destinations. Speaking of travelling, Paris ranked first when we were looking at the most prefered destinations for New Year's Eve. London, Prague, New York and Rome followed Paris on the list. Wherever people are celebrating the New Year, as HotelsPro family we wish everyone a happy, healthy and peaceful 2017!" said Nevgul Bilsel Safkan, Managing Director of HotelsPro.About HotelsPro:HotelsPro, one of the strong players of tourism industry in global market, offers attractive options for the most exclusive demands of its customers with more than 342.000 hotels in more than 205 countries. Aiming to continue to expand its hotel inventory worldwide, HotelsPro has local offices in more than 40 countries.