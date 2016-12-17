 
Logix Blossom Zest – Live a Better Life

Logix Blossom Zest is a project which has been designed by Logix Group which consists of 2 and 3 BHK apartments in an excellent location of sector 143 Noida.
 
 
NOIDA, India - Dec. 23, 2016 - PRLog -- Logix Blossom Zest is a project which has been designed by Logix Group which consists of 2 and 3 BHK apartments in an excellent location of sector 143 Noida. Logix Blossom Zest is two side open plot, the site is spread over 25 acres land. Central Noida has a soothing surrounding and is just opposite to Modern Stadium, Golf Course and Metro Corridors. 0.5 km is the distance between the location of the project and Sector 50 which is a developed area and driving distance between Metro City Center, Sai Mandir, DND Flyover, Sector 18, Fortis Hospital and NH24.

C. P. Kukreja is one of the leading architects in the world as they are listed amongst the top 100 architects who are the designers of the Logix Blossom Zest Projects which makes it much popular amongst the other projects. In designing Group Housing Project, they have been selected as one of the best architects in India. They are planning to build this project with amenities of International qualities. We can say that this project is complete package and a great value for money as it comprises of facilities with high living standards.

The project of Logix Blossom Zest has been honored of being a Gold Certified Green building by IGBC i.e. Indian Green Building Council and this certification is given to a project when a project is built by keeping in mind some environment and the energy principles like:

·         If they save natural resources.

·         Ifless water is used.

·         If the efficiency of energy is optimized.

·         Providing spacious healthier apartments.

So, with all the facilities, certification and unique amenities, we can say that this project cannot be compared with other projects and an international experience for people to live.

For more details;

http://www.logixblossomzest.in/

Source:Logix Group
