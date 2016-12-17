 
Industry News





Steele Creek Tire and Service Repair has special news! One Road Lending is now offering

 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Dec. 23, 2016 - PRLog -- Special offer for you! Longer term financing is offered now by One Road Lending. This will lower your monthly payments by extending terms from 12 months to 24 months.

One Road Lending is an affordable lease program that provides more flexibility and access than traditional financing. An example scenario is when you experience unexpected car trouble. All you need to do is go to their website and get approved online for up to $5,000. You can then use your approved amount to any participating One Road Lending Shop, such as Steele Creek Tire and Service Center Charlotte, and use it on any auto product with repair. Select an auto product lease from there and sign an electronic lease agreement then make a low, affordable, and fixed monthly payment to your selected retailer.

At the end of the lease period, you will be able to purchase the product from One Road Lending. Should you prefer, there is an option for Early Buyout at an even more affordable price.

To know more about One Road Lending and the auto service offered by Steele Creek Tire and Service Center, visit http://www.steelecreektire.com.

Steele Creek Tire and Service Center
704-583-2800
***@gmail.com
