Fun Creative Wedding Exit Send Off Ideas
· Paper Planes
While it might sound like a kiddish idea, it can be real fun to send off the newlywed by showering them with colourful paper planes of different sizes. The planes might also have some warm send off messages or best wishes quote written on them to add to their value.
· Soap Bubbles
Yes, this is another childish idea that can enhance the excitement of the wedding send off for the newlyweds. The thousands of bubbles floating in the air as the newlywed's exit creates a pleasing and cheerful atmosphere which sets the right mood for a reception party or even a honeymoon trip.
· Colorful Pompoms
These small soft balls of wool create a naturally colourful and joyful ambience which leaves the couple as well as the guests in high spirits. The idea can be further enhanced by creating pompoms made from different materials including glitter paper or even ribbons. These quirky things are sure to add to the fun of giving a warm send off to the couple.
· Popcorn
Well, for people who do not want to deviate too much from tradition, but still want to add a touch of fun to the send-off, can opt to toss popcorn on the newlyweds. In addition to having a conventional feel, tossing popcorns also prove to be an eco-friendly option which will surely appeal to people who are against spreading non-biodegradable litter.
· Sparklers
Sparklers are great choices for wedding exit send off for the newly married couples. Even though this option is best used in weddings that conclude after sunset, they can be used for send-offs during daytime as well. The sparklers can represent the brilliance of happiness and togetherness that the guests want the couple to be blessed with for the rest of their lives.
· Glitters And Sequins
Glitters and sequins can surely add a unique sparkle to the send-off ceremony, despite the fact that cleaning the litter will prove to be a pain in the neck. They will add to the natural glow of the bride and groom as they are showered with countless little shimmering objects that give the impression of stars falling on the newlyweds to bless them.
Tossing something good on the bride and the groom during wedding exit send off is to shower them with blessings of a happy life together and using the above ideas ensures the same in a fun filled manner by.
