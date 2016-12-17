News By Tag
Contus Touches Another Milestone in Xamarin Mobile Application Development
Xamarin app development is an inherent strength for the Chennai based SMAC company Contus which creates mobile apps on technologies like Augmented Reality, IoT, Wearables, BLE, etc.
However, there are very few companies in the industry today that hold the prowess the use Xamarin effectively for app creation. "Contus has been focussing on Xamarin custom platform app development since our beginnings. It's flexibility and code reusability is what made it a perfect fit our app building strategy," says Mr. Sriram Manoharan, the MD of Contus.
He further reiterated the nimbleness and cross-platform adaptability of Xamarin to be the prime reasons for Contus to select it as a major platform for app development.
Other features that make Xamarin perfect for cross-platform app development include:
• Native API access
• Native UI across all platforms
• Cross-platform SDK integrations
• Access to latest versions of platforms
• Automated testing
Contus offers xamarin mobile app development services in Android and iOS
Contus as a Xamarin mobile app development company has already developed and launched a handful of mobile apps. It developed a last mile delivery app for Moverbee using Xamarin as the coding platform. A fleet management system integrated with a mobile app for truck drivers was also developed for the global tech giant Daimler.
How Contus does it?
With access to native IO and APIs, Contus helps enterprises build stable and native apps on Android & iOS. Xamarin's native compiler (Ahead-of-Time)
There is still more to gain from Contus. The digital transformations company is also plotting to assist enterprises in turning their ideas into mobile apps by allowing them to Hire Xamarin app developers from the company. Contus Xamarin mobile app developers command a reputation in the industry as ones with hands-on experience and high-profile expertise in mobile app development.
More information about Contus' Xamarin app development services can be known from http://www.contus.com/
Contus
+919840705435
bd@contus.in
