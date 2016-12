Contus Touches Another Milestone in Xamarin Mobile Application Development

Xamarin app development is an inherent strength for the Chennai based SMAC company Contus which creates mobile apps on technologies like Augmented Reality, IoT, Wearables, BLE, etc.

-- Xamarin, the open-source coding platform offers an immense opportunity to code, design, develop and deploy multiple apps using a single code base. A single code base can be used to create native apps in Android & iOS.However, there are very few companies in the industry today that hold the prowess the use Xamarin effectively for app creation. "Contus has been focussing on Xamarin custom platform app development since our beginnings. It's flexibility and code reusability is what made it a perfect fit our app building strategy," says Mr. Sriram Manoharan, the MD of Contus.He further reiterated the nimbleness and cross-platform adaptability of Xamarin to be the prime reasons for Contus to select it as a major platform for app development.Other features that make Xamarin perfect for cross-platform app development include:• Native API access• Native UI across all platforms• Cross-platform SDK integrations• Access to latest versions of platforms• Automated testingContus as a Xamarin mobile app development company has already developed and launched a handful of mobile apps. It developed a last mile delivery app for Moverbee using Xamarin as the coding platform. A fleet management system integrated with a mobile app for truck drivers was also developed for the global tech giant Daimler.With access to native IO and APIs, Contus helps enterprises build stable and native apps on Android & iOS. Xamarin's native compiler (Ahead-of-Time)usage also helps Contus to bundle iOS apps to iTunes quickly. As for Android, the entire native SDK library and APIs are made available to develop native Android app that not only look but also function like a pure-Android app.There is still more to gain from Contus. The digital transformations company is also plotting to assist enterprises in turning their ideas into mobile apps by allowing them to Hire Xamarin app developers from the company. Contus Xamarin mobile app developers command a reputation in the industry as ones with hands-on experience and high-profile expertise in mobile app development.More information about Contus' Xamarin app development services can be known from http://www.contus.com/ xamarin-application- development.php