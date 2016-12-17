Raybiztech is now a Sitecore Partner

End

-- Sitecore, the leading customer experience management company, today declared an improved partnership with the leading IT Services and Solutions Company Ray Business Technologies. The relationship between Raybiztech and Sitecore has been growing for many years and with this official entry into the Sitecore Partner Program, Raybiztech takes the next step in strengthening its relationship with Sitecore."Partnership with Ray Business Technologies demonstrates our passion to provide best of breed software solutions, which will enable marketers to build up more effective worldwide marketing campaigns that focus on enhanced personalized digital experience."said Scott Anderson, Chief Marketing Officer, Sitecore.This partnership showcases our dedication to provide superior quality user experience for the companies who utilize Sitecore's CMS for their worldwide content management programs," said Ajay Ray, Managing Director, Ray Business Technologies. "From the first day of working with Sitecore, our ultimate mission was to provide a seamless experience to customers. We are really pleased to form this partnership."Sitecore is a leading customer experience management company, which provides exemplified digital experiences and extremely relevant content to build trustworthiness, delight audiences and generate revenue. Over 4,400 leading brands of the world that include Carnival Cruise Lines, Loreal and American Express trust Sitecore to enable them to deliver meaningful interactions that wins customers permanently.Raybiztech is a ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2008, CMMI Level 3 Certified Company and the member of NASSCOM, HYSEA, NJTC and AIIA providing wide-ranging end-to-end IT Services for Business Enterprise Solutions, IT Infrastructure Management, Cloud Computing, Application Development, Quality Assurance & Testing services, Big Data, Enterprise Collaboration Services, Embedded Systems, Health Care and Banking & Finance services for companies in various sectors, including Independent Software Vendors, Insurance, Retail and Utilities and Telecom verticals.