December 2016





Raybiztech's published Global Checked Out Objects module in the Kentico marketplace

 
HYDERABAD, India - Dec. 23, 2016 - PRLog -- Raybiztech today published Global Checked Out Objects module in the Kentico CMS Marketplace. This will enable Kentico Users to manage all checked-out objects in the CMS. Global Checked Out Objects module is a way to prevent conflicts and  overwriting of  changes when the websites are developed in a multi-user environment. Now, all the Kentico users can check out to prevent editing by other users and unlock them (check in) for editing.

You can download here: http://www.raybiztech.com/about-us/news-events/raybiztech-s-published-global-checked-out-objects (https://devnet.kentico.com/marketplace/modules/global-checked-out-objects)

It is notable that Raybiztech has been very active in contributing towards Kentico CMS community and they also published many significant modules, plug-in and templates in the Marketplace.

About Raybiztech

Raybiztech is a CMMI Level 3, ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2008 Certified Company and the member of NASSCOM, HYSEA, NJTC and AIIA, providing wide-ranging end-to-end IT Services for Business Enterprise Solutions, IT Infrastructure Management, Cloud Computing, Application Development, Quality Assurance & Testing services, Big Data, Enterprise Collaboration Services, Embedded Systems, Health Care and Banking & Finance services for companies in various sectors, including Independent Software Vendors, Insurance, Retail and Utilities and Telecom verticals.

About Kentico

Kentico is a fully integrated eCommerce, ASP.NET CMS and Online Marketing platform through which cutting-edge websites can be created and digital customer experiences are optimized across multiple channels.

