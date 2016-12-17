News By Tag
Raybiztech's published Global Checked Out Objects module in the Kentico marketplace
You can download here: http://www.raybiztech.com/
It is notable that Raybiztech has been very active in contributing towards Kentico CMS community and they also published many significant modules, plug-in and templates in the Marketplace.
About Raybiztech
Raybiztech is a CMMI Level 3, ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2008 Certified Company and the member of NASSCOM, HYSEA, NJTC and AIIA, providing wide-ranging end-to-end IT Services for Business Enterprise Solutions, IT Infrastructure Management, Cloud Computing, Application Development, Quality Assurance & Testing services, Big Data, Enterprise Collaboration Services, Embedded Systems, Health Care and Banking & Finance services for companies in various sectors, including Independent Software Vendors, Insurance, Retail and Utilities and Telecom verticals.
About Kentico
Kentico is a fully integrated eCommerce, ASP.NET CMS and Online Marketing platform through which cutting-edge websites can be created and digital customer experiences are optimized across multiple channels.
Contact
hareeshraybiz@
