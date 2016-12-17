 
News By Tag
* Health Weightloss Nutrition
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Manhattan
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817


Physician Publishes New Book and Network to Increase Healthy Weight Loss

A newly released book and online network recognizes a person's physical uniqueness and reduces anxiety in committing to lose weight.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Health Weightloss Nutrition

Industry:
Health

Location:
Manhattan - New York - US

MANHATTAN, N.Y. - Dec. 23, 2016 - PRLog -- Dr. O.Bey is announcing his first book, EAT One/Half make WEIGHT LOSS easy along with the release of a new digital EAT One/Half Network, as a virtual resource. The book is available for purchase on Amazon, Seattle Book Company, or visit www.eatonehalf.com for details.

A nutritional support and critical care pulmonary physician, Dr. O.Bey is founder of O.B. Healthy. A weight loss company, it provides EAT One/Half as a brand of products offering support with goals for losing and maintaining weight.  Structured around health and wellness, the company offers nutritional insight to customers, giving it a competitive edge in healthy weight reduction.

The book addresses a much needed solution in using common sense to win the battle against weight. Guidelines are presented, emphasizing good health practices and daily walks as wholesome ways to downsize. Whereas, the weight loss network gives quick access to a daily charting of calories, meals, recipes, exercises, and inspirational quotes.

Built digitally to assist with food choices and the right portions, the network is accessible on all internet devices at www.eatonehalf.com. Colorful in design, it fosters goal oriented weight reduction and control.  A convenient resource, it also promotes the eating of well balanced meals and healthy snacks.

Creation of the network and book are based on Dr. O.Bey's nutritional expertise. Alongside dedicated service as a board certified physician in critical care pulmonary medicine. His use of EAT One/Half with overweight patients is rooted in three decades of experience. He says, "My initial aim was to deal with the prevention of chronic illnesses related to obesity, such as diabetes, hypertension, heart decease, and cancer."

Modernized overtime, the approach stirs determination to succeed at lowering weight. Methods integrate with different lifestyles and personal dietary favorites. These are reasons why patients advised Dr. O.Bey to publicize EAT One/Half.  But, a constantly super busy workload limited plans to make it widely known.

In a recent interview with Deb Bailey, blog host on Secrets of Success for Women Entrepreneurs, he refers to having slow typing skills. However, a saving grace for composing content without keyboarding was buying a new cell phone with dictation capabilities. Dr. O.Bey explains, "It worked like magic because I could be creative at anytime and anywhere, which was perfect."

He is still active in finding solutions for patients with significant medical problems and the need to decrease weight. Suggesting ways for them to improve health and lose extra pounds simultaneously. Dr. O.Bey's approach comes out at a time when CDC data show nearly one third of the U.S. adult population will face serious health consequences and shorter life expectancy due to excessive weight.

###

To schedule an interview with Dr. O.Bey for a radio show, print publication, television program, or event, send your inquiry to: network@eatonehalf.com.

Additional Sources
www.obeyyourdoctor.com
http://womenentrepreneursecrets.blogspot.com/2016/12/auth...

Facebook: Eat One Half
Instagram: eatonehalf
Twitter: eatonehalf
YouTube: Eat One Half

Media Contact
Teri Major
TAOH
404-816-8019
taoh@bellsouth.net
End
Source:O.B.Healthy
Email:***@bellsouth.net Email Verified
Tags:Health Weightloss Nutrition
Industry:Health
Location:Manhattan - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 23, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share