Notionpress presents author Gautham Prakash with his captivating book 'Triple Integration of Love'

-- You would agree if I said love is perhaps the most beautiful feeling in this world that can revive our lives and make us see the world with a fresh perspective. Love, which can happen to someone at the least expected moment possible, can make us experience bliss and give us hope for good things to unfold. And if you're in love, one such book that is all set to leave a scintillating impact in your minds is the one titled. Written by Gautham Prakash, the book is a celebration of love. It's published by Notion Press and is available to readers all over the world.The author, in his book, rightly says that the most idiotic, crazy, and yet beautiful thing in this world is love. The book is a compilation of three love stories spun around people from three different age groups. The stories have in them the warmth, the mystery, the chemistry, and the melancholy of love and take readers on a transcendental ride along the characters' lives. The author is confident that readers can relate to any of the characters through the story or through the dialogues. So, if you've fallen in love or you've loved, it's time to go on a reminiscing journey yet again.Written in a simple language, the author has painted love through the eyes of Arun, Ajay, and Srinivasan, who all have their own problems to deal with. Gear up, people. It's one ride you wouldn't want to miss.– grab your copy today.Gautham Prakash is a nineteen- year- old, doing the Chartered Accountancy course. He has completed his CA- Inter and currently pursuing his Articleship training. He started writing Triple integration of love during his 12th grade and finished it in 2016. He has great passion in writing and filmmaking and aspires to become a filmmaker one day! He has also written various scripts for his school stage plays in Tamil as well as English.Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Incubation Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.