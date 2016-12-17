News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Essential poems For Poetry at Work Day: "Sales Calls," "Big Bucks" & "It used to be made in America"
This is about two great poems and a song for Poetry at Work Day. The poems are called "Sales Calls" and 'It used to be Made in America." The song is a song about money called "Big Bucks." You can hear a free clip at www.barrows.com/music.html
HERE IS SOME INFORMATION ABOUT THREE GREAT POEMS THAT WOULD BE GREAT FOR POETRY AT WORK DAY...PLUS, THERE ARE ALSO SOME VERY INTERESTING THINGS THAT YOUR EDITORIAL DEPARTMENT CAN DO WITH SOME OF THESE ITEMS...
Here are the poems:
1) "SALES CALLS" (You can see a previous version of "Sales Calls" at https://www.prlog.org/
2) "BIG BUCKS" (It's also a song!) You can hear a FREE CLIP of the song version of "Big Bucks" at www.barrows.com/
3) AND..."IT USED TO BE MADE IN AMERICA" (You can see the poem online at www.itusedtobemadeinamerica.com and also at www.madeinusa.us.com
HOW CAN COMPANIES CELEBRATE POETRY AT WORK DAY ON JANUARY 10, 2017?
THEY CAN CELEBRATE WITH TWO GREAT POEMS AND A SONG ABOUT MONEY AND BUSINESS...
The poems are "Sales Calls" and "It used to be Made in America" by Robert Barrows, President of an advertising agency called R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California.
The song is a song he co-wrote called "Big Bucks." Big Bucks started off as a poem and then Barrows turned it into a song with the help of a musician named Gary Warren, (currently in Sacramento, California). The song was released in 1999 and it got airplay on several radio stations that played rap and hip-hop.
It is not too often that you see poems and songs about work and money and business, and for Poetry at Work Day, and also during National Poetry Month (April) as well as for World Poetry Day (March 21st), your editorial department can do some very interesting things with these poems and this song.
Here is some more information and some suggestions on how to get a lot of mileage out of these items, according to Robert Barrows, author of these poems and co-author of the song lyrics.
1) A poem about business called "Sales Calls."
"Sales Calls" is a never-ending poem about the process of trying to make contact with potential buyers.
Every salesperson in the world will identify with it, and here are some story ideas that might make for some very interesting articles and interaction with your audience:
Plus, here are some things that you can do with this poem called "Sales Calls."
A) First, call Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California at 650-344-4405 and he can email you a copy of the latest version of the poem. You can see a previous version of "Sales Calls" at https://www.prlog.org/
Next, after you read it...here are some things that your company could do with it:
I) In addition to using the poem in stories about making sales calls, you could also set the poem up to be an interactive item with your audience.
You could set it up on a dedicated web page and people could add in a few lines or verses of their own and it could become the longest running poem in the world.
It could also be done simultaneously in many different languages and all these web pages could also generate tremendous advertising revenues from all over the globe.
II) Then, you can have even more fun with it if someone wants to turn it into a hip-hop song. (Just send me a portion of the royalties.)
III) You could also publish the final poem as a book, along with some other articles relating to sales and selling.
IV) Then, you could start "Sales Calls" - Part 2
2) A song about money called "Big Bucks"
"Big Bucks" is a song about the hopes and dreams of pulling down big money.
Some of the lyrics go like this: "It don't take brains. It don't take brawn. I only hope it don't take too long."
"Everyone who is on the wrong side of the Income Inequality numbers will be able to relate to this song," says Barrows.
You can hear a free clip of "Big Bucks" at www.barrows.com/
3) A poem called "It used to be Made in America"
You can see it online at www.itusedtobemadeinamerica.com and also at www.madeinusa.us.com
'"It used to be Made in America' is a poem about the loss of jobs and the consequences of the outsourcing of jobs and manufacturing to other countries, says Barrows, and it paints a vivid picture of conflicting economic forces."
The poem can be seen online at www.itusedtobemadeinamerica.com
Barrows hopes to be able to develop the poem into a series of projects such as songs and television programs that could help bring more attention to the need to start manufacturing more things here in America, and he hopes to be able to develop the website into a series of moneymaking directories that could help create a lot more business that would be made in America.
For more information, call Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising and Public Relations in San Mateo, California at 650-344-4405.
Contact
Robert Barrows
650-344-4405
barrows@barrows.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse