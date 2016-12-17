News By Tag
Revvedupshirts.com Releases Speed Addict Designs For Shirts and Apparel
Nothing beats a Speed Addict with a colorful Muscle Car Lunatic popping veins as they scream at the top of their lungs as they burn treads, explode the exhaust pipe, shatter windows and throw down the hammer as they accelerate into top end muscle car graphics. America had a time when RPM and speed were king. They made you look as they burned tires, tossed smoke in every direction and made earth shattering races down a street a common day thing. They belonged to a class of car that owned the street, the Muscle Car.
This Speed Addict Shirt from Revvedupshirts.Com is bringing back muscle car art with a passion and a flair for the detailed look of yesteryear. Colorful, detailed and original the Speed Addict shirt has a variety of options that allow you to select from a number of car colors transforming your fine piece of steel into a car color of your choosing Select pin stripes, ghost flames or lay down custom text and RUS will print your one of a piece muscle car Speed Addict shirt the way you want. American Made there is no substitute for the originality of American Made muscle car art created by top-of-the-line artists that drip speed from their pens and add the kind of detail you expect from a Kustom option muscle car art company.
