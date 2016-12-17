What Should You Do If You Get Arrested? Call Saba Lawyers Today For More Legal Advice

We are offering some free tips ahead of the festive season so everyone can try and have a safe and happy Christmas. A lot of people wouldn't know what to do in a situation where they find themselves under arrest..read on for some FREE tips!

Here are some FREE tips on how to make your situation better if you are arrested

Contact

Saba Lawyers

1800 722 252

***@sabalawyers.com.au Saba Lawyers1800 722 252

End

--Getting arrested can happen to the best of us. Getting arrested means that you have no choice but to go with the police to the police station. You should not be detained for any longer than 8 hours, however there are exception circumstances, where the police may extend this time frame. The police must tell you why they are extending this time frame.Follow these steps so the situation does not get the better of you:: Remain calm, and do not argue with police.: Do not make any statements or comment on anything about what you are being arrested for, this could incriminate you further.: Once you are released from the police station, seek immediate legal advice about your matter.You can always appeal a speeding fine, just follow the back of the fine instructions. There are certain defenses for every crime in each Australian jurisdiction. For example, in NSW, you are able to get out of a speeding fine if you plead 'necessity'. This means you a speeding to avoid a greater evil. Fot example, you were speeding because your wife may have had a heart attack and you seek urgent medical advice. As long as you are able to prove this, you would be able to get out of this fine.If you need help structuring your letter, please do not hesitate to contact our principal solicitor on 1800 722 252.The first thing you need to do is remain calm and assist police and be as polite as you can. Usually police need a warrant to search your property, however if police have reasonable suspicion or probable cause that you are somehow involved in criminal activity then you have no choice but to go along with the police and assist them without any arguments.If you believe that you have been treated unfairly then you have the option to complain to the ombudsman.If you are caught in a position similar to any of the above, please call Saba Lawyers today on 1800 722 252 as we can provide the correct legal advice to you so you can achieve the best result possible.