United Premier Soccer League Announces Real San Jose SC as Expansion Team for 2017
Real San Jose SC joins UPSL as Charter Member of Northern California Conference
Real San Jose SC will begin play in UPSL's Northern California Conference beginning with the 2017 Spring Season.
Real San Jose SC was formed in 2007 by Nick Arellano, an entrepreneur and long-time soccer coach in the Bay Area.
Real San Jose SC owner Nick Arellano said, "We're coming into the UPSL as one of the longest-standing Pro Development teams in Northern California, and we're excited about our new league and its long-term prospects. We're interested in building the UPSL for the long haul, and as a club we felt that the UPSL was a good fit for future direction. We wish the NPSL, our previous league, the best success. The UPSL is a tough league so we will have to compete as always and look forward to the challenges that lay ahead."
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "Real San Jose SC is a club that wanted a new destiny and a new challenge. Nick Arellano is a unique and dynamic owner who has been in the business of soccer for many years and who understands the landscape of lower-division soccer in the United States. We are very excited to open the Northern California Conference as this is a strong soccer market for the UPSL with lots of great players and teams. Real San Jose SC brings to the table a wealth of experience both on and off the field, and we look forward to working with the club into 2017. We wish Real San Jose and its Owner Nick Arellano the best of success as they enter a new chapter in their club's history."
About Real San Jose SC
Real San Jose SC is an American Soccer (https://en.wikipedia.org/
Contact:
Nick Arellano
Direct: (408) 221-7609
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 40 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and Colorado. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 50-plus teams targeted for 2017 Winter/Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
Email: dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
http://www.upslsoccer.com
www.facebook.com/
www.twitter.com/
