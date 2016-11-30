 
News By Tag
* Ella Rene
* Simplicity 26
* Noldy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Detroit Lakes
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

New Music From Detroit Lakes, Mn Based Label, Simplicity 26 Records

Up and Coming R&B Vocalist Ella René Releases Single "DWFM" Christmas Day
 
 
IMG-20161130-WA0010
IMG-20161130-WA0010
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ella Rene
* Simplicity 26
* Noldy

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Detroit Lakes - Minnesota - US

Subject:
* Products

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- There's a new R&B singer/songwriter on the rise and her name is Ella René. Hailing from Brooklyn, NY, this young vocalist is making waves with her debut single "DWFM" as her powerful vocals bring R&B music back to its essence.

Oftentimes 80's babies and those older find themselves reminiscing over the discrete 90's sound when it comes to music. Many people would say they would give anything to have that sound and back. What if it was said that there was a new R&B singer that is reminiscent of that era? Meet Ella René, a gifted R&B singer/songwriter that embodies the sound of a favorited era with a new generational twist.

Ella René is a native Brooklynite, who grew up listening to her older sister sing. She was introduced to R&B at an early age and immediately fell in love with music. Ella's inspirations are Brandy, Toni Braxton, Mary J. Blige and Monica - all were central figures when it comes to 90's music. What has Ella René buzzing? Her ability to speak through her lyrics, where many artists may shy away from, she boldly goes. Through love, relationships, current events, and personal experiences, Ella is able to bring her fans an unforgettable journey. This is a journey that one would not want to miss, as her songs are sure to echo in people's consciousness long after hearing them.

Executive Producer: Matthew "Unspoken Notion" Clark –BMI,HFA, Sound Exchange.

Producer: Fitzreynold Cadet (Former Bassist for the popular Haitian band "Carimi")-BMI.

Vocalist/Writer: Ella Rene -BMI

• Remix coming soon by International DJ/Producer Brandon Morales; son of Def Mix owner, Legendary International DJ/Producer David Morales.
• Exclusive Release on iHeartRadio, iTunes, & Sirius XM on Dec. 25th 2016. Release on Spotify, eMusic, Google Play, & other digital retailers worldwide on Jan. 8th 2017.
• To listen visit Simplicity 26 Records Soundcloud Page (https://soundcloud.com/simplicity26records/dwfm-ella-rene) (http://soundcloud.com/simplicity26records/dwfm-ella-rene )

Simplicity 26 Records:Simplicity 26 is a new independent label with the expertise to give you that competing edge in today's music industry. A subsidiary under Selustive Notion International, based in Detroit Lakes, MN, along with sister companies Noldy Music Productions, Com'ere Productions, Phunky Phamous Entertainment, & STIX Distribution; it is ran by Executive Producer/DJ Matthew "Unspoken Notion" Clark, Engineer/Producer/DJ Eddie Hudson (Multi-platinum Award Winner), Producer/Engineer Fitzerynold Cadet, Producer/DJ Mike Matthews of Westfall Recording Company, and Producer/Engineer Arty Skye of SkyeLab Music Group(Multi-Platinum/Gold Award winner, Grammy Nominated, and 3M visionary Award Winner); Simplicity 26 has the capability to compete with the top dogs. Artist currently signed to Simplicity 26 are Ella Rene, Manny Rebel, Unspoken Notion, & Eddie Hudson; with new artist to be added to the roster in early 2017.

Contact
Selustive Notion International / Matthew Clark
info@simplicity26records.com
End
Source:Simplicity 26 Records
Email:***@simplicity26records.com Email Verified
Tags:Ella Rene, Simplicity 26, Noldy
Industry:Music
Location:Detroit Lakes - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 22, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share