New Music From Detroit Lakes, Mn Based Label, Simplicity 26 Records
Up and Coming R&B Vocalist Ella René Releases Single "DWFM" Christmas Day
Oftentimes 80's babies and those older find themselves reminiscing over the discrete 90's sound when it comes to music. Many people would say they would give anything to have that sound and back. What if it was said that there was a new R&B singer that is reminiscent of that era? Meet Ella René, a gifted R&B singer/songwriter that embodies the sound of a favorited era with a new generational twist.
Ella René is a native Brooklynite, who grew up listening to her older sister sing. She was introduced to R&B at an early age and immediately fell in love with music. Ella's inspirations are Brandy, Toni Braxton, Mary J. Blige and Monica - all were central figures when it comes to 90's music. What has Ella René buzzing? Her ability to speak through her lyrics, where many artists may shy away from, she boldly goes. Through love, relationships, current events, and personal experiences, Ella is able to bring her fans an unforgettable journey. This is a journey that one would not want to miss, as her songs are sure to echo in people's consciousness long after hearing them.
Executive Producer: Matthew "Unspoken Notion" Clark –BMI,HFA, Sound Exchange.
Producer: Fitzreynold Cadet (Former Bassist for the popular Haitian band "Carimi")-BMI.
Vocalist/Writer:
• Remix coming soon by International DJ/Producer Brandon Morales; son of Def Mix owner, Legendary International DJ/Producer David Morales.
• Exclusive Release on iHeartRadio, iTunes, & Sirius XM on Dec. 25th 2016. Release on Spotify, eMusic, Google Play, & other digital retailers worldwide on Jan. 8th 2017.
• To listen visit Simplicity 26 Records Soundcloud Page (https://soundcloud.com/
Simplicity 26 Records:Simplicity 26 is a new independent label with the expertise to give you that competing edge in today's music industry. A subsidiary under Selustive Notion International, based in Detroit Lakes, MN, along with sister companies Noldy Music Productions, Com'ere Productions, Phunky Phamous Entertainment, & STIX Distribution;
Contact
Selustive Notion International / Matthew Clark
info@simplicity26records.com
