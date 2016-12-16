News By Tag
Business of Design Week 2016 concluded with Italy named BODW2017 partner country
Expecting a stylish wind from Italy
In the final plenary of BODW 2016, Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) announced Italy would be its partner country in 2017. Renowned worldwide as a powerhouse in style and design, Italy boosts artists and artisans who have led the way in areas including interior design, fashion, automobile, architecture and many more. Prof. Eric Yim, Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre concluded, "This year BODW has launched new sessions covering trending themes, such as FASHION ASIA, Food and Design, Workspace and Design. BODW2017 will continue to explore in interesting topics. So, the partner country of BODW2017, Italy, will appeal to the most amazing talents to come to Hong Kong again."
Learning from the Chicago Experience
The 'Windy City' starred as BODW 2016's partner city, as a large group of Chicagoan designers, architects, artists and administrators visited Hong Kong and brought the spirit of the event tagline "ChicagoMade"
Experts in branding foreseeing the future
Renowned brand managers from around the world discussed the ever-changing environment of the industry at the Brand Asia Forum. Julian Ma, Corporate Vice President of Tencent (PRC), shared with audience the Tencent's corporate strategy and experience. Ma prompted that, "The media is changing very fast. Media is decentralised by social network and reshaped by AI. We are living in a world that media is direct and personalised. People are easily distracted by the overloaded information."
In the same forum, Raaja Nemani, the CEO of Bucketfeet explained how he used new technology and his extensive network of artists to speed up the access to market for original artist-designed footwear products. He indicated, "A brand is the emotional connection to your customers. In order to build the emotional connection, it is critical to understand 'why' - why are we producing the product. From the thinking process, innovation is driven and value is created. Responsive commerce is a new way of doing business. We only deliver the products to our customers after understanding what they desire and combining with what our brand does. "
Design Masters outline tomorrow lifestyle
Carlo Ratti, the director of MIT Senseable Lab, introduced his recent research in supermarket, "How could a future supermarket be? We started by making clear what we didn't want, that was the 20th-century supermarket where not much interaction was possible between the products and the shoppers. Your digital clicking is possible to be shown in the physical space, such as the nutrition values and the carbon footprint of production. Your desired information will be shown right in front of you. This kind of display is accessible for everybody."
Tim Brown, the CEO and president of IDEO, also shared his thinking on design and innovation. He had been interested in the convergence of technology and arts for long time that urged him to think of how design can be used to promote the well-being of people living in emerging economies. He said, "Efficiency has been a good thing for business but it hasn't been enough, it can be bad if it focuses on only one thing. Businesses need to be vibrant, diverse, and constantly innovative to address needs of clients. Evolve from efficient systems to abundant eco systems! Businesses need to be vibrant, diverse, and constantly innovative to address needs of clients. Evolve from efficient systems to abundant eco systems!"
This year, there was a premiere launch of "Food & Design" forum, where Martin Kastner and Marije Vogelzang joined as speakers. Martin Kastner had been a service-ware designer for Chicago's three Michelin-starred restaurants while Marije Vogelzang was acclaimed to be the world's first eating designer re-imagineering eating behavior.
Interaction between innovative architecture and the city
Patrick Blanc, a botanist and artist, created the world's first Vertical Garden. At BODW 2016, He discussed the combination of architecture and plants, and also pointed out the value of a green environment and gardening system in the process of urban planning. He prompted, "Technique of building a vertical garden is not most important. First thing I need to know is the plant - put the right plant in the right place in a building. In Hong Kong, you can go to see the green in a few minutes from the city centre, like the Peak. To plant the right species is to propagate the local species. The local one already adapts the local climate."
