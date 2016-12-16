News By Tag
Melody Brunsting Wins 2nd Polaris Award For Work With TVBF 2016
MELS AD WORKS wins 2nd Polaris Award from PRSA for its work on the Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival press kit in 2016.
Independently judged by the Buffalo, New York chapter of PRSA, 60 entries in various categories were judged based upon research, planning, execution, evaluation, and outcome. The Polaris is the highest award in each category based upon total points earned.
The 2016 Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival press kit had an innovative design emphasizing the theme of "Uncork the Fun." The marketing materials presented to PRSA contained all press releases, public service announcements, audio and video clips, photos and other pertinent information on a branded wine cork encased flash drive. Additional tactile elements of the kit included a guide book to photos and stories on the flash drive, and a message in a bottle with a hot air balloon inside the bottle.
The press kit also won top honors from the International Festivals and Events Association in September 2016. The newsletter was part of a comprehensive digital marketing campaign that also won IFEA top honors.
Brunsting is among 5,000 active accredited Public Relations Practitioners (APR), as designated by the Public Relations Society of America. Accreditation is given to professionals who successfully complete a comprehensive examination process, and demonstrate their knowledge, experience, skills, and abilities in communication theory, planning, management science and practice of public relations.
"I am humbled to receive the Polaris award as it is judged by other industry professionals and awarded based on results. Being recognized by other Public Relations professionals and the PRSA is an outstanding achievement,"
ABOUT MELODY' S AD WORKS, INC. / MELODY BRUNSTING
Melody's Ad Works Inc. has been serving the Inland Empire since 1989 with integrated public relations and marketing campaigns for special events, non-profits, and shopping districts. Melody Brunsting, president, serves on the 'Visit Temecula Valley' board of directors as Secretary. She has promoted the Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival for the past 16 years and created several signature events in Old Town Temecula for the City of Temecula, including the popular, annual New Year's Eve Grape Drop.
