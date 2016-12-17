Jahna Sebstian is Pronounced Global Ambassador for Ladies of All Nations International

Jahna Sebastian

-- After recently releasing her highly anticipated new singleto great reviews; singer, songwriter, producer and modelperforms at theevent at Grand Connaught Rooms. She performed her smash hit 'remix from her critically acclaimed EP '. The outfit she styled herself for her performance were in sync with her music as it was upbeat and vibrant.After her performance Ms.Sebastian was presented with an award by the Ladies of All Nations International and was pronounced aShe was wore an elegant dress by, earrings and bracelets byand hat by. Her makeup and hair for the evening was provided by. Photographercaptured the precious moments.Before her performance she sashayed down the runway for two designers, wearing a stunning black dress byand a dazzling red dress byShe wore a black hat by Katherine Elizabeth for both catwalks with both dresses. Photographersandcaptured the memorable images for the show and journalistfilmed an exclusive video.On December 17th she modeled for two designers for the DI Fashion event organized byandShe wore a sparkling sequined dress bywith a necklace by Biblos Glasgow and a red evening gown byShe previously walked the runway for both of these designers at the DI FASHION show in October. Photographers Minde LPI,andprovided photography.Ms. Sebastian modeled for an exclusive fashion show at Cumberland Hotel showcasing a dark red long evening gown by Love Seven. She also attended theart fair in London. She wore a statement hat by Katherine Elizabeth that caught the attention of everyone who saw her. Her makeup was done by. Ms. Sebastian invited artistto attend the NO COMMISSION Show to work on a special project with her daughter Nicole to paint the background for the portrait she did of Nicole for theart challenge. Ms. Bambi flew all the way from the Netherlands to make it happen.Ms. Sebastian is prepping the release of her upcoming LP. The artwork for her new single 'Aftermath' was designed bywhom she is working on a series of art projects including a special art exhibition.Valdeneze Soares dress:HellavaGIRL dress:https://www.instagram.com/p/BN6h7-MjA7M/Jahna Sebastian Website:http://jahnasebastian.com/musicTo keep up with Jahna Sebastian check out her social networks below:Twitter: @JahnaSebastianInstagram: @JahnaSebastianFor interviews and press inquiries please contact Kathy Liautaud at kathy@klprgroup.comwho was classically trained on piano and earned her degree in "Music Business" at the age of 20 at the prestigiousis a multifaceted power house of talent. With her sultry vocals, captivating lyrics, hypnotic beats and exotic beauty she is a force to be reckon with. Not only is she an amazing singer and songwriter, she is an accomplished producer and engineer as well as the owner of a recording studio, Multivizion Music which since its inception has become the nucleus of Russian rap and grime scene in London. She has engineered and produced for many artist including the Russian rapperwho was named Discovery of the Year at the Russian GQ awards.Ms. Sebastian continues to pursue music while raising her daughter born in 2008 (whose father is American super producer) and for three years she had been mostly working behind the scenes juggling motherhood and work. After producing and engineering a few hundred songs for other artists, releasing her"Emancipation EP" in 2009 and a few other songs independently, filming three music videos and acting in three short movies, a feature film "Reversed" release in 2012 and numerous commercials, she is focusing on her solo career and upcoming projects. She has an astonishing track record of hundreds of songs including recording entire album by Oxxxymiron "Vechniy Jid" which had been rated Best Rap Album of 2011 in Russia and nominated for Russian Urban Music Awards.She has performed several shows with multi platinum UK bandone of them was on MTV on Soundchain with Zane Lowe, on the main stage Pyramid at Glastonbury Festival, which has been broadcast on BBC and millions tuned in for, another being the historic show at Victoria Park in Leicester called "Summer Solstice" with 50,000 people attending. The show was filmed and screened at cinemas and will be released on DVD soon. She also performed with Kasabian at the. The sultry songstress also had the pleasure of headlining the Baltic Summer Festival. She is currently working on her upcoming album and collaborating with other artist on their projects.is a New York - based boutique public relations, marketing and communications consulting firm catering to a broad based clientele in the worlds of entertainment, lifestyle, fashion and music. KLPR Group was founded 6 years ago by publicist and brand architect Kathy Liautaud who built her resume working with Wyclef Jean, Jerry Wonda, Rich Dollaz, BET, MTV, Angela and Vanessa Simmons and working as a freelance consultant with AKOO, Parish Nation and Triple Fat Goose and Born Fly. A seasoned and accomplished branding guru and publicist. Ms. Liautaud started her firm when she saw there was a void in the public relations, marketing and branding realm that catered to the urban market.