Industry News





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


New Book Shares Business Startup Secrets, Ideas for Entrepreneurs

'Startup Pro' Authored by Expert Recruiter to Free People from Dead-End Jobs
 
 
"Startup Pro" by Ramona Clay
"Startup Pro" by Ramona Clay
 
WILMINGTON, Del. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- A new book by a professional recruiter/business owner and entrepreneurship coach is providing tools designed to help people free themselves from dead-end careers and start successful businesses of their own.

"Start Up Pro: Bootstrapping Ideas for Startup Entrepreneurs" by Ramona Clay (Anomar Publishing, 2016) provides invaluable success secrets and fresh, simple steps anyone can take to get unstuck from a place of uncertainty, finding the drive to take action, increase their income and transform their lives. The book includes new, creative ideas for startup businesses, information about how to start a business with little or no money at all, marketing tips to drive a business and generate income fast, effective business planning and financial management advice and much more.

While "Startup Pro" serves as a useful resource for anyone wanting to start their own businesses, it is especially designed to empower women and those with limited resources.

"My goal is to guide others to the decision of which path to take on the road to self-employment," Clay said. "I find that most folks already know what they want deep down inside. My book and my coaching are designed to bring out those desires and help people connect with their God-given purpose so they can make their dreams come true."

Startup Pro also includes business resources, including an access to capital listing for startup projects.

About Ramona Clay

Ramona Clay is an entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in recruiting and coaching. She is the former owner of the successful recruiting business Global Staffing Partners as well as an inspirational author with an emphasis on Christian values. Clay started most of her small businesses with little or no funds. Today, she helps others tap into their God-given gifts and talents to find fulfillment and success. Some of her coaching work includes teaching others to develop successful career strategies, including resume writing and placement. She currently resides in Wilmington, Delaware.

Learn more about Startup Pro and order the book online at Amazon or http://www.StartupProCoaching.com.

Source:Ramona Clay
