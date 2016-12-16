News By Tag
New Book Shares Business Startup Secrets, Ideas for Entrepreneurs
'Startup Pro' Authored by Expert Recruiter to Free People from Dead-End Jobs
"Start Up Pro: Bootstrapping Ideas for Startup Entrepreneurs"
While "Startup Pro" serves as a useful resource for anyone wanting to start their own businesses, it is especially designed to empower women and those with limited resources.
"My goal is to guide others to the decision of which path to take on the road to self-employment,"
Startup Pro also includes business resources, including an access to capital listing for startup projects.
About Ramona Clay
Ramona Clay is an entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in recruiting and coaching. She is the former owner of the successful recruiting business Global Staffing Partners as well as an inspirational author with an emphasis on Christian values. Clay started most of her small businesses with little or no funds. Today, she helps others tap into their God-given gifts and talents to find fulfillment and success. Some of her coaching work includes teaching others to develop successful career strategies, including resume writing and placement. She currently resides in Wilmington, Delaware.
Learn more about Startup Pro and order the book online at Amazon or http://www.StartupProCoaching.com.
Contact
Ramona Clay
***@gmail.com
