Imafidon Honoured at the BAFTA for Royal Biography

Professor Chris O Imafidon [@ChrisImafidon] was today surprised to be called up to the prestigious BAFTA stage to receive an award for his insightful book on HM Queen Elizabeth II. (#BAFTA). The biography whose author's royalties goes to charity revealed how the current female monarch combined motherhood with monarchy.
 
Professor Chris Imafidon at the BAFTA
Professor Chris Imafidon at the BAFTA
WESTMINSTER, U.K. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- Social media was awash with news of the nomination of Professor Chis Imafidon's royal biography entitled "90 things you didn't know about Queen Elizabeth II" in London over the weekend. But on Today, Professor Chris O Imafidon, a world renowed scholar, and adviser to governments, monarchs and presidents was surprised to be called up to the prestigious BAFTA stage to receive an award for his book on HM Queen Elizabeth II.

Professor Imafidon, said, "When it comes to monarchy, everyone should understand that it is living history that teaches more about the future that is reflected by the past. and I would like to dedicate this surprise award to every girl, lady or woman that have been told you can't do one thing or another because of their gender.  This generation must realise that there are no gender-specific abilities" Professor Imafidon, who now chairs the ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk programme, which is known for supporting inner-city pupils, was one of the VIP guests at a pre-award reception at BAFTAs. Adding that, "We have had a very succesful female monarch for almost 65 years yet some people still believe than women are inferior to men! Feminism is  too important to be left to females alone - so it's apt that the all men play a vital role in achieveing gender equity." Excerpts from the book was earlier published by a leading newspaper, Testify

The Imafidon family became Britain's Brainiest family in 2007 after all five children set various world records in intellectual and scientific achievements. The eldest daughter, Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon who was recently rated by the Guardian as one of the top 10 women in technology, will speak at a forthcoming conference for Universities leaders co-hosted by Oxford and Cambridge Universities (https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/success-in-research-educat...).


