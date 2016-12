Black Radio Solidarity Supports HIDDEN FIGURES with DRIVING SOULS TO THE THEATER National Campaign

Black Radio Solidarity launches campaign to fill theaters on Christmas Day (limited release) and January 6 (full national release) for the movie HIDDEN FIGURES, the untold and inspiring story of three African American Women at NASA

Black- Radio- Solidarity- Day- for- Hidden- Figures

End

-- Black Radio Solidarity announces, for the limited release and on January 6, 2017, for the full national release of the inspirational film HIDDEN FIGURES. Listeners of Black Radio, all across the country, are encouraged to support youth by taking young boys and girls to see and experience the incredible untold story of Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson - brilliant African-American women and members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. who worked at NASA and served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit. This stunning achievement restored the nation's confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world.One of the film's stars, Janelle Monae had this to say about Astronaut John Glenn, who recently passed away, "John Glenn was always on the right side of history. He extended his hand out, and he trusted women, and women of color, with his life," The visionary trio of Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Vaughan (Octavia Spenser) and Jackson (Janelle Monae) crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big.Black Radio Solidarity visionary Sheryl Underwood, co-host of THE TALK on CBS television and host of Sheryl Underwood Radio explains the reason behind the push, "This movie has a message that needs to be distributed far and wide; we have the platform to do that. As the 3rd largest syndicated radio show on the airwaves, Sheryl Underwood Radio is committed to "Doing Good In The Neighborhood"by supporting positive messages like the ones showcased in HIDDEN FIGURES."" She adds, "As 23rd International President of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., I also want to take this opportunity to support the women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc, as they celebrate their connection to this historic moment in history."The film has a limited release on Christmas Day in 15 markets*. The full national release is January 6, 2017. The goal is to fill the theaters with fathers and daughters; sorority and fraternity auxiliary members; families, friends and young boys and girls. Mark your calendar for Christmas Day and January 6 and join Black Radio Solidarity-Driving Souls To The Theater. All members of Greek-letter organizations are encouraged to take young boys and girls to see the movie to inspire the next generation of Scientists, Technologists, Engineers and Mathematicians.Check the limited release locations to see if the film is playing in your area on Christmas Day.• *Christmas Day Limited Release Theaters• Los Angeles• New York• San Francisco-Oak-San Jose• Chicago• Dallas-Ft. Worth,• Washington, DC (Hagrstwn)• Houston• Toronto, ON• Philadelphia• Atlanta• Baltimore• West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce• Norfolk-Portsmth-Newport News• Memphis2. As Christmas Day draws to a close, gather the family for a night out at the movies and go see HIDDEN FIGURES, for the first time. Then…3. On January 6, 2017, the day of the full national release of the film, go see the film again, this time…• Fathers, take your sons and daughters to see HIDDEN FIGURES;• Greek Auxiliaries, gather a group of young people and go to the movies as a group;• Daughters, take your mothers. They may identify with the struggle and sacrifice these women experienced in order to serve their country in such a monumental way.• Community Groups, organize a Movie Day.5. Consider going to a Matinee, ticket prices are generally lower.6. Buy Group Tickets athttp://www.hiddenfigurestickets.com/groupBookings/The goal is to use the collective media voice of Black Radio to fill theaters with young boys and girls and empower them for academic excellence and provide a vision for considering STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics)careers as a viable options.For more information visit www.blackradiosolidarityday.com , call 1-855-Sheryl-1 or email: emailus@sherylunderwoodradio.com If you are a Black Radio Station and/or announcer and would like to join the "Black Radio Solidarity-Driving Souls Movement," visit blackradiosolidarityday.com to sign up.Twitter: @brsd2016FB:@blackradiosolidaritydayInstagram: @blackradiosolidarityday