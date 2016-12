The Positive Arts Movement Uses the Performing Arts To Inspire Social Change

The Positive Arts Movement works to strengthen, educate, and reintroduce the value of the performing arts to empower underserved communities.

Helen Bohanna

Helen Bohanna

-- The Positive Arts Movement is an organization formed in 2011 because of their desire to use the performing arts to bring awareness to human trafficking. A radio interview with a human trafficking survivor inspired the idea of creating a stage production. Since its formation, the Positive Arts Movement has expanded into an organization featuring several stage productions and education programs using the performing arts to inspire social change. The organization is now structured as a 501c3 governed by a board of directors and staffed by project committees and volunteers. All support has been by way of personal contributions, charitable gifting, cause marketing, and patron support.On February 11, 2017, The Beauty Within is a FREE event presented in partnership with governmental and non-governmental organizations, activists, performing artists, and community leaders. This event will focus on the channeling inner beauty and we will use the performing arts to inspire dialogue about images in media, positive self-image, the true definition of beauty, unhealthy relationship behaviors, peer pressure, and overall healing.Learn more at http://www.PositiveArtsMovement.com