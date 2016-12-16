News By Tag
The Positive Arts Movement Uses the Performing Arts To Inspire Social Change
The Positive Arts Movement works to strengthen, educate, and reintroduce the value of the performing arts to empower underserved communities.
On February 11, 2017, The Beauty Within is a FREE event presented in partnership with governmental and non-governmental organizations, activists, performing artists, and community leaders. This event will focus on the channeling inner beauty and we will use the performing arts to inspire dialogue about images in media, positive self-image, the true definition of beauty, unhealthy relationship behaviors, peer pressure, and overall healing.
Learn more at http://www.PositiveArtsMovement.com
