The EDA Fund Doubles the Investment in the Diamond Point Co Development Fund
The EDA Fund has made its first investment into the Diamond Point Co-Development Fund to guarantee a sustainable deal pipeline for its growing investor base.
Nick Mathius of EDA Funding's CrowdBuild Division explains: "Our investment board believes that the Diamond Point Co-Development Fund offers us the best downstream pipeline for our future investments and further ties our fund to its goal of being a full, business-lifecycle solution. By doubling the existing fund created in 2013 by Robert Manasier and In Focus Brands, we are guaranteed quality companies that are operationally-
Diamond Point Co-Development Fund was the initial funder for EDA Funding's parent company, Autonomy Distributors. Diamond Point Co-Development Fund and In Focus Brands were responsible for the 2014 launch and subsequent 2016 sale of Autonomy Distributors. The EDA Fund and CrowdBuild ™were created from this exit.
For more information on the EDA Fund or the CrowdBuild ™ service, please contact Nick at: thecrowd@edafunding.com.
EDA Funding is the newest venture between Autonomy Distributors and In Focus Brands from their successful build out and exit of an international distribution firm in 2016. The company has 2 divisions: the EDA Fund (a hybrid VC/PE fund that invests in existing firms that have attained sustainable revenue for a number of quarters and are searching for next level partners) and CrowdBuild ™ (a subscription service that builds your community and guides you into a successful crowdfunding campaign with metrics, CRM and social media integration)
Autonomy Distributors (www.autonomydistributors.com) is an international distribution service and consultancy with deep overseas networks, supply chain and logistics operations, a turnkey solution to bring products to consumers across the globe and a growing digital service platform business unit.
In Focus Brands (www.infocusbrands.com) launches products, experts, companies and services internationally. The focus is always on CREATIVELY PRACTICAL solutions, making companies go-to-market faster and smarter. With over 127 diverse businesses launched across industries; their unique branded business model operates 3 businesses internally: the culture-change/
Diamond Point Co-Development Fund is a royalty-based fund started by Robert Manasier and In Focus Brands that creates more flexibility during the startup phase and focuses on delivering funding and resources to execute to a branded plan for proof of concept or launch stage companies.
Contact
Nick Mathius
***@edafunding.com
