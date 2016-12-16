News By Tag
Express Carpet Cleaning the Residential and Commercial Cleaning
Express Carpet Cleaning Restoring Sanity in Residential and Commercial Cleaning Chores
· Water extraction (http://www.expresscarpetcleaning.com/
· Carpet sales and installations (http://www.expresscarpetcleaning.com/
· Air duct cleanup (http://www.expresscarpetcleaning.com/
· Flood restoration (http://www.expresscarpetcleaning.com/
· Tile and grout cleaning (http://www.expresscarpetcleaning.com/
· Upholstery cleaning
· Floor repair and installations
Express Carpet Cleaning understands that the way your home looks and feels can make or break your happiness, joy, and calmness. The company has made strides in changing home and business environments by ensuring carpets, floors, grout lines, and air ducts are thoroughly and expertly cleaned.
Carpet cleaning (http://www.expresscarpetcleaning.com/
Express Carpet Cleaning has built trust by offering cleanup services that go beyond the expectations of customers. And all that is at an affordable price. They use modern equipment and ensure attention to details. Their cleanup team won't just buff or dry-clean your carpet, they will conduct deep cleaning to remove stains and dirt that may be hidden in turfs. While other carpet cleaning services will remove the visible dirt, Express Carpet Cleaning does more than that. They will use quality chemicals to get rid of the dirt that is deeply embedded in your carpet. The cleanup technicians will remove all stubborn stains ensuring that your carpet looks as good as new. The chemicals they use are mild on your carpet and won't cause damage. A truck-mounted steam cleanup process is applied to ensure an effective removal of dirt and stains on carpets.
If you have been affected by floods, Express Carpet offers flood restoration to ensure you are back to life in no time. Should you feel that they haven't done the job as desired, Express Carpet will send its team to redo the task without any extra charge. Most of their clients are repeat customers, and Express Carpet feels that the only way the clients can maintain loyalty with the company is by giving them the best, quality carpet, and tile cleanup services.
If you would like to learn more about the services offered by Express Carpet Cleaning and how they do their job, you can visit http://www.expresscarpetcleaning.com/
About Express Carpet Cleaning:
Owned by Larry Alvarez (http://www.expresscarpetcleaning.com/
Express Carpet Cleaning has collaborated with Click 4 Home Services to you find them easily and discover what they have to offer.
Contact Information
Express Carpet Cleaning
205 Benton Dr
Suite 1104
Allen, TX 75013 (http://www.expresscarpetcleaning.com/
Tel: (469) 853-9871 (tel:4698539871)
Website: http://www.expresscarpetcleaning.com/
Contact
Mo Daka
115 Richardson Ct, Suite H Allen, TX 75002
***@click4homeservices.com
