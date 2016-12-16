 
News By Tag
* Water Extraction
* Air duct cleanup
* Flood Restoration
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Allen
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


Express Carpet Cleaning the Residential and Commercial Cleaning

Express Carpet Cleaning Restoring Sanity in Residential and Commercial Cleaning Chores
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Water Extraction
Air duct cleanup
Flood Restoration

Industry:
Business

Location:
Allen - Texas - US

ALLEN, Texas - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- Express Carpet Cleaning (http://www.expresscarpetcleaning.com/contact-us.html) provides residential and commercial cleaning and restoration services in Collin County and the surrounding cities. The company has been in business for over 17 years and has changed the experience office owners and homeowners have with carpet cleanups.  Express Carpet Cleaning does not just handle carpet cleaning tasks, they have broadened their wings and now they deal with other issues such as:

·         Water extraction (http://www.expresscarpetcleaning.com/services.html)

·         Carpet sales and installations (http://www.expresscarpetcleaning.com/services.html)

·         Air duct cleanup (http://www.expresscarpetcleaning.com/services.html)

·         Flood restoration (http://www.expresscarpetcleaning.com/services.html)

·         Tile and grout cleaning (http://www.expresscarpetcleaning.com/services.html)

·         Upholstery cleaning

·         Floor repair and installations

Express Carpet Cleaning understands that the way your home looks and feels can make or break your happiness, joy, and calmness. The company has made strides in changing home and business environments by ensuring carpets, floors, grout lines, and air ducts are thoroughly and expertly cleaned.

Carpet cleaning (http://www.expresscarpetcleaning.com/carpet-cleaning.html) is an immense job that requires a professional hand. Without the skill, you would damage the carpets and lessen their lifespan. The same happens with floors. Different floors require different cleanup techniques. Express Carpet Cleaning has a team that prides itself of providing unmatched home and commercial carpet cleaning and restoration services. They only use quality cleanup products to make sure your home carpets are left spotless without damaging the turfs.

Express Carpet Cleaning has built trust by offering cleanup services that go beyond the expectations of customers. And all that is at an affordable price.  They use modern equipment and ensure attention to details. Their cleanup team won't just buff or dry-clean your carpet, they will conduct deep cleaning to remove stains and dirt that may be hidden in turfs. While other carpet cleaning services will remove the visible dirt, Express Carpet Cleaning does more than that. They will use quality chemicals to get rid of the dirt that is deeply embedded in your carpet. The cleanup technicians will remove all stubborn stains ensuring that your carpet looks as good as new. The chemicals they use are mild on your carpet and won't cause damage. A truck-mounted steam cleanup process is applied to ensure an effective removal of dirt and stains on carpets.

If you have been affected by floods, Express Carpet offers flood restoration to ensure you are back to life in no time. Should you feel that they haven't done the job as desired, Express Carpet will send its team to redo the task without any extra charge. Most of their clients are repeat customers, and Express Carpet feels that the only way the clients can maintain loyalty with the company is by giving them the best, quality carpet, and tile cleanup services.

If you would like to learn more about the services offered by Express Carpet Cleaning and how they do their job, you can visit http://www.expresscarpetcleaning.com/. Your questions will be answered in time and if you have an emergency cleanup or flood restoration job, the team will be more than happy to respond to your need.

About Express Carpet Cleaning:

Owned by Larry Alvarez (http://www.expresscarpetcleaning.com/the-owner.html), Express Carpet Cleaning has for more than a decade been offering top notch carpet cleaning and floor restoration services to the residents of Collin County and the surrounding areas.  The family-owned and operated carpet cleaning and floor restoration service company maintains the highest standards and customer care.

Express Carpet Cleaning has collaborated with Click 4 Home Services to you find them easily and discover what they have to offer.

Contact Information

Express Carpet Cleaning
205 Benton Dr
Suite 1104
Allen, TX 75013 (http://www.expresscarpetcleaning.com/contact-us.html)
Tel: (469) 853-9871 (tel:4698539871)
Website: http://www.expresscarpetcleaning.com/

Contact
Mo Daka
115 Richardson Ct, Suite H Allen, TX 75002
***@click4homeservices.com
End
Source:Click4 Home Services
Email:***@click4homeservices.com
Tags:Water Extraction, Air duct cleanup, Flood Restoration
Industry:Business
Location:Allen - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Click4Corp PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 22, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share