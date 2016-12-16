Brighton Publishing releases "No Loose Ends" from novelist Thomas Hall

"A brilliantly written story laced with a steady beat of intrigue."

No Loose Ends

Don McGuire

-- Brighton Publishing proudly announces the eBook release offrom novelist Thomas Hall.The eBook is now available from eBook vendors including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other leading book retailers. The print edition is scheduled for an early 2017 release and will be distributed through Ingram, the world's largest wholesale book distributor, in addition to worldwide availability through the Espresso book machine network.Synopsis: Walker and Munoz are back... and this time it's personal.When Maddie Walker's friend, Samantha "Sam" Daniels, goes missing, the teenager takes it upon herself to investigate. She lies to her father and goes to her friend's apartment before reporting her missing friend to the police. When all of her efforts fail to uncover Sam's whereabouts, Maddie confesses her transgressions to her father, retired FBI agent Craig Walker, and begs him to look into the disappearance of her friend. After venting his parental frustration over his daughter's uncharacteristic behavior of lying to him and sneaking around town, Walker listens thoroughly to Maddie's concerns about Sam.Sam, an emancipated minor, lives alone in an apartment and receives financial support from a trust fund set up for her by her paternal grandfather. She is a good student and a generally responsible young woman. So when she misses her World Cultures final exam and doesn't show up for volunteer work, Maddie becomes concerned. Walker agrees to take on Sam's case primarily to assuage his daughter's worries.With the help of his partner Detective Dave Munoz and retired FBI agent Peter Stansky, Walker tracks Sam to a horse ranch in Maine where she once lived while undergoing rehab for drug abuse. When the investigators find evidence that Sam has indeed recently been at the ranch, they discover that many crimes have in fact taken place on the sprawling ranch for which justice is overdue.After being thrown off the case when a high-strung Homeland Security official takes over, Walker and Munoz circle back to Maine to reveal the ugly truths hidden on Redemption Ranch."Showcasing his literary talent, Thomas Hall hits the mark with this brilliantly written story laced with a steady beat of intrigue," said Brighton Publishing.Thomas Hall is a former English teacher and middle school and high school principal. Two of the schools where he was the principal received national recognition for their academic excellence. He and his wife Marcia live in Central Massachusetts.His first bookwas published in 2013, and received much acclaim in the literary industry establishing Mr. Hall as a recognized professional author. His second published workwas released in 2015 continuing his success.is a continuation of the successful series.