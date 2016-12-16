 
December 2016





Ventura County Workforce Development Plans for 2017-2020 Open for Public Review

Plans to further increase workforce development in Ventura County for 2017 through 2020 are available for public comment.
 
VENTURA, Calif. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- Plans to further increase workforce development in Ventura County for 2017 through 2020 are available for public comment. The plans were created and proposed by the Workforce Development Board of Ventura County (WDB) as part of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

         The plans provide a detailed outline of the proposed activities of WDB, educational institutions and businesses that will lead to a high-quality, appropriately-skilled workforce ready to support the changing business needs of local employers so the region can compete in a global economic environment.

         "It's important that we have a roadmap to follow so we can be the most efficient and effective in helping employers, current employees and future workers meet the workplace requirements of our county," says Cheryl Moore, WDB executive director.

         One plan incorporates regional opportunities while the second considers local growth options. The two plans can be viewed by going to http://www.workforceventuracounty.org/. Comments can be submitted to Tracy Johnson at tracy.johnson@ventura.org by January 17, 2017.

