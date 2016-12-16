News By Tag
Ventura County Workforce Development Plans for 2017-2020 Open for Public Review
Plans to further increase workforce development in Ventura County for 2017 through 2020 are available for public comment.
The plans provide a detailed outline of the proposed activities of WDB, educational institutions and businesses that will lead to a high-quality, appropriately-
"It's important that we have a roadmap to follow so we can be the most efficient and effective in helping employers, current employees and future workers meet the workplace requirements of our county," says Cheryl Moore, WDB executive director.
One plan incorporates regional opportunities while the second considers local growth options. The two plans can be viewed by going to http://www.workforceventuracounty.org/
