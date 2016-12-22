 
Industry News





Metropolitan Fire Protection Wins Bid for Sprinkler Retrofit at O'Hare

Huge airport H&R plant receiving upgraded fire suppression system
 
CHICAGO - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- Metropolitan Fire Protection, Inc. (MFP) has been awarded a contract by the Chicago Department of Aviation to retrofit the wet sprinkler system in the Heating & Refrigeration Plant at O'Hare International Airport. The project includes installing piping and more than 2,500 new sprinkler heads throughout the 150,000 sq. ft. building, located between Terminal 3 and Terminal 5.

"This is a challenging but exciting job for several reasons," said Paul Turner, MFP president. "The steel-framed H&R building at O'Hare isn't just huge; it also features 40-foot high ceilings and houses a complicated arrangement of large-scale heating and refrigeration equipment. That fact that the plant must remain completely operational throughout the retrofit process adds to the complexity of the project. But we have handled big projects at O'Hare before and know how to work around the day-to-day demands and logistics of one of the world's busiest airports."

MFP crews are expected to complete the project in February 2017.

# # #

About Metropolitan Fire Protection, Inc.

Based in Elk Grove Village, IL, Metropolitan Fire Protection is one of the leading sprinkler contractors in the Chicago area. Since 1992, MFP's professionally trained and certified team has designed, fabricated, installed, and serviced a wide range of state-of-the-art sprinkler and fire-suppression systems in hundreds of commercial, industrial, institutional, and residential buildings not only locally but also throughout the United States. The company's expertise includes retrofits and remodels, as well as new construction. For information, visit www.metrofp.com.

Media Contact
Brian Ferguson
847-758-9820
brian@metrofp.com
End
Source:Metropolitan Fire Protection, Inc.
Email:***@metrofp.com
Tags:Sprinkler Systems, Fire Supression Systems, Industrial Sprinkler Retrofit
Industry:Construction
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Page Updated Last on: Dec 22, 2016
