Metropolitan Fire Protection Wins Bid for Sprinkler Retrofit at O'Hare
Huge airport H&R plant receiving upgraded fire suppression system
"This is a challenging but exciting job for several reasons," said Paul Turner, MFP president. "The steel-framed H&R building at O'Hare isn't just huge; it also features 40-foot high ceilings and houses a complicated arrangement of large-scale heating and refrigeration equipment. That fact that the plant must remain completely operational throughout the retrofit process adds to the complexity of the project. But we have handled big projects at O'Hare before and know how to work around the day-to-day demands and logistics of one of the world's busiest airports."
MFP crews are expected to complete the project in February 2017.
About Metropolitan Fire Protection, Inc.
Based in Elk Grove Village, IL, Metropolitan Fire Protection is one of the leading sprinkler contractors in the Chicago area. Since 1992, MFP's professionally trained and certified team has designed, fabricated, installed, and serviced a wide range of state-of-the-
Media Contact
Brian Ferguson
847-758-9820
brian@metrofp.com
