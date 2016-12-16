News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Celebrity Judges Confirmed For The Inaugural "Miss Georgia Prelims Pageant!"
(This Event Will Be Televised Throughout The State of Georgia)
The Miss Georgia Prelims Pageant will include the following divisions:
• Toddler Miss Georgia Prelims (ages 3 months – 24 months)
• Little Miss Georgia Prelims-Kids (ages 3 – 6 years old)
• Little Miss Georgia Prelims (ages 7 – 10 years old)
• Miss Pre-Teen Georgia Prelims (ages 11 – 13 years old)
• Miss Teen Georgia Prelims (ages 14 – 17 years old)
• Miss Georgia Prelims (ages 18 -27 years old)
In addition to a lucrative prize package, pageant organizers will sponsor the winners of the Miss Teen Georgia Prelims and Miss Georgia Prelims as they go on to compete in the Miss Georgia Pageant (or pageant of their choosing). Details on applying, sponsoring, and advertising are available at: www.prelimgapageants.com, info@prelimgapageants.com or call 1.800.408.1950. You may also receive information by visiting MGPP social media platforms: Facebook @MissGeorgiaprelimpageant and Instagram @Prelimgeorgiapagean.
# # #
CONTACT INFORMATION
Miss Georgia Prelims Pageant
LaTosha Lee, Founder/Producer
www.prelimgapageants.com
Instagram: @Prelimgeorgiapageants
Facebook: @MissGeorgiaprelimpageants
info@prelimgapageants.com
1.800.408.1950
G. J. & J.~A Public Relations Company
Jackie Bush, Public Relations Consultant
Twitter and Instagram: @GJJPR_
msjvbush@yahoo.com
213.924.9204
Media Contact
Jackie Bush
2139249204
***@yahoo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse