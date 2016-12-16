 
December 2016





Celebrity Judges Confirmed For The Inaugural "Miss Georgia Prelims Pageant!"

(This Event Will Be Televised Throughout The State of Georgia)
 
 
JUDGES AND HOST FLYER 12-22-2016
JUDGES AND HOST FLYER 12-22-2016
 
JONESBORO, Ga. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- Atlanta get ready for the highly anticipated inaugural Miss Georgia Prelims Pageant.  This historical event will have all the lights, cameras, action and "Pageantry" of international pageants. "Celebrity" judges for this competition are:  Former Miss Georgia US 2015 Jaqueline Sanchez, Former NFL Safety (Green Bay Packers) Nick Collins, Owner of "Top" recording studio in Atlanta/Chief Mixing and Mastering Engineer Rafael Capone, Television Personality-Reality Star (Growing Up Hip Hop/Brother of Award Winning Hip Hop Artist Swiss Beatz)/Model/Designer Andre King,Editor-in-Chief  of Kontrol Magazine Julian Lark, Atlanta Public Schools Director/Miss Georgia U. S. 2014 Amy Brady, Philanthropist/Educator/Author Dr. Courtney Hammonds, Reality TV Star (Selling it in the ATL)/Radio Personality Alana Banks, Author/Radio-TV Personality/Celebrity Fitness Guru Laeann Amos-Reed, CEO of La Reina Productions/State Director Miss Georgia Latino-Miss Georgia Latina Teen/Event Planner-PR For NFL Players Association (Atlanta Chapter) Erica Mitchell, and Model/Speaker Linda AKA Pearl.  It will be held Sunday—January 22, 2017 (7:30pm sharp) at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center (2530 Mt. Zion Parkway, Jonesboro-GA, 30236).  The MGPP will be televised (in its entirety) reaching an estimated 750,000 plus households state-wide.  "The goal of this pageant is to showcase contestants:   beauty, diversity, talent, intelligence, commitment to humanity, desire for universal peace and positive marks made in their communities" states MGPP Socialite, Founder and Producer LaTosha Lee (a pageant veteran herself).  Lee continues, "By marrying medias and including an aggressive social media campaign, we want to ensure our contestants are given every opportunity to highlight their qualities to the world."

The Miss Georgia Prelims Pageant will include the following divisions:

• Toddler Miss Georgia Prelims (ages 3 months – 24 months)
• Little Miss Georgia Prelims-Kids (ages 3 – 6 years old)
• Little Miss Georgia Prelims (ages 7 – 10 years old)
• Miss Pre-Teen Georgia Prelims (ages 11 – 13 years old)
• Miss Teen Georgia Prelims (ages 14 – 17 years old)
• Miss Georgia Prelims (ages 18 -27 years old)

In addition to a lucrative prize package, pageant organizers will sponsor the winners of the Miss Teen Georgia Prelims and Miss Georgia Prelims as they go on to compete in the Miss Georgia Pageant (or pageant of their choosing).  Details on applying, sponsoring, and advertising are available at:   www.prelimgapageants.com, info@prelimgapageants.com or call 1.800.408.1950.  You may also receive information by visiting MGPP social media platforms: Facebook @MissGeorgiaprelimpageant and Instagram @Prelimgeorgiapagean.

# # #

CONTACT INFORMATION

Miss Georgia Prelims Pageant

LaTosha Lee, Founder/Producer

www.prelimgapageants.com

Instagram:  @Prelimgeorgiapageants

Facebook:  @MissGeorgiaprelimpageants

info@prelimgapageants.com

1.800.408.1950


G. J. & J.~A Public Relations Company

Jackie Bush, Public Relations Consultant

Twitter and Instagram:  @GJJPR_

msjvbush@yahoo.com

213.924.9204

Media Contact
Jackie Bush
2139249204
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Miss Georgia Prelim Pageant
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
