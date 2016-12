DWE Women's EXPO Brings the Dallas's Best Small Business Owners

Dallas Women Entrepreneurs Group, where we network with purpose, build strong and lasting relationships, learn and grow together, offer each other support and inspiration, and celebrate our achievements.

-- This evening expo brings together the best small business owners in Dallas. Meet new people and discover local businesses.Start-ups and business owners can take advantage of complimentary spa treatments, tastings, and giveaways while learning from our vendors how to improve their own business.DWE Women's EXPO expects to have more than 200+ registered attendees from across the Dallas metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.More and more Dallas residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Petya Edwards, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" she adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered."DWE Women's EXPO will take place at the Addison Conference Centre | 15650 Addison Rd, Addison TX 75001 on January 11, 2017 from 6:00 pm until 10:00 pm.For, orplease contact: Petya Edwards, 214-971-5005, or office@pedwards.orgDWE celebrates the influence and achievements of women entrepreneurs in Dallas. We empower our members with valuable resources and live events to connect, learn, collaborate and grow. As a member, you'll be part of an inspiring community of successful women who share their secrets, and uplift others along the way. Learn more about DWE at www.DallasWomenEntrepreneurs.com . For additional information, follow and connect on our social networks:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ DallasWomenEntrepreneurs/