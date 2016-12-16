News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
DWE Women's EXPO Brings the Dallas's Best Small Business Owners
Dallas Women Entrepreneurs Group, where we network with purpose, build strong and lasting relationships, learn and grow together, offer each other support and inspiration, and celebrate our achievements.
Start-ups and business owners can take advantage of complimentary spa treatments, tastings, and giveaways while learning from our vendors how to improve their own business.
DWE Women's EXPO expects to have more than 200+ registered attendees from across the Dallas metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.
More and more Dallas residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Petya Edwards, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" she adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered."
DWE Women's EXPO will take place at the Addison Conference Centre | 15650 Addison Rd, Addison TX 75001 on January 11th, 2017 from 6:00 pm until 10:00 pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Petya Edwards, 214-971-5005, or office@pedwards.org
About Dallas Women Entrepreneurs Group
DWE celebrates the influence and achievements of women entrepreneurs in Dallas. We empower our members with valuable resources and live events to connect, learn, collaborate and grow. As a member, you'll be part of an inspiring community of successful women who share their secrets, and uplift others along the way. Learn more about DWE at www.DallasWomenEntrepreneurs.com. For additional information, follow and connect on our social networks:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Petya Edwards
***@pedwards.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse